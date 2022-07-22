Culpepper and Merriweather Circus is coming to Oelwein next weekend. Oelwein Celebrations, Inc. is sponsoring the two-show events on Saturday, July 30, to be held at the Oelwein Sports Complex on 20th Street SE.
Oelwein Celebrations vice president Anthony Ricchio and Skeeter the Clown were seen around town Friday promoting the upcoming circus. Ricchio said the Celebrations committee gets a larger percentage from the advance ticket sales than from gate sales. He encourages those who want to go to the circus to get tickets ahead of the Saturday performance for the savings and to help the committee plan for next year’s Celebration events.
There will be a tent-raising at 9:30 a.m. Saturday that is open to the public to come and watch the “big top” go up. Viewers are then invited to stay for a free tour of the circus grounds. The performances later in the day are at 2 and 4:30 p.m. where attendees will see animal acts, aerialists, daredevils and plenty of antics from clowning around.
Advance tickets for adults are $12 for ages 13 and older; $7 for kids ages 2-12 and senior citizens 65 and older. Babies and toddlers under age 2 are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased from Celebrations committee members, through the Oelwein Celebrations, Inc. Facebook page, or at O-Town Discounts and Oelwein Dollar Fresh.