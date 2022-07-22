Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Circus coming to town

Anthony Ricchio, vice president of Oelwein Celebration, Inc., gave Skeeter the Clown a tour of Oelwein Friday morning in promotion of the upcoming circus that will come to town Saturday, July 30.

 DEB KUNKLE | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus is coming to Oelwein next weekend. Oelwein Celebrations, Inc. is sponsoring the two-show events on Saturday, July 30, to be held at the Oelwein Sports Complex on 20th Street SE.

Oelwein Celebrations vice president Anthony Ricchio and Skeeter the Clown were seen around town Friday promoting the upcoming circus. Ricchio said the Celebrations committee gets a larger percentage from the advance ticket sales than from gate sales. He encourages those who want to go to the circus to get tickets ahead of the Saturday performance for the savings and to help the committee plan for next year’s Celebration events.

Trending Food Videos