The Cowtippers, a great group of very talented musicians and singers, are fired up to return to the Coliseum Ballroom at 101 1st Street SW in Oelwein this Saturday, June 3, from 7 – 10 p.m. Billed as “a show you can dance to,” this band features some of the most talented and authentic entertainers in the midwest. Dancers from all over the area filled the dance floor when they appeared at the Coliseum in April. Admission is $10, and concessions will be available.
