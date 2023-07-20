WEST UNION — After delivering a heartfelt speech about the Fayette County Fair Queen Contest teaching leadership skills, last year’s queen and former Miss Oelwein Abigail Patrick crowned at-large Sumner candidate Anna Egan as the 2023 Fayette County Fair Queen.
Patrick, a childcare worker studying early childhood education, expressed enjoyment in seeing kids respond to her fame.
“All the kids I walk past that wave and whisper to their parents, ‘look it’s a queen,’ have made this experience so much fun,” Patrick said.
Patrick shared a quote “that helped me during this year” from U.S. Women’s soccer player Alex Morgan. “Sometimes, the journey is just as important as the outcome.”
“I may not have won the first year I ran for fair queen, but I tried again next year, and the journey I was taken on was the reason I ran again,” Patrick said. “This contest is more than just crowning a queen, it is about empowering the inner leader and queen inside of you to shine. Win or lose tonight, you ladies should be proud of yourselves because you are all amazing ladies. You carry yourselves with great pride, and I could not have been happier to spend the (contest) day with all of you.”
“Signing off for the last time, your 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen, Abigail Patrick,” she said, her voice wavering. Fayette County Fair Queen Contest Coordinator Megan Niewoehner beckoned outgoing Princess Kasydi Meyer for a group hug with Patrick.
It was time for the crowning of royalty.
In addition to Egan being crowned
Fair Queen, which brings a $1,000 scholarship, this year’s Miss Clermont Avery Donnelly was crowned Fair Princess, earning her a $500 scholarship. This year’s Miss Waucoma Bailey Poor was named Runner-Up and received the Personality Plus award. Leadership Award went to this year’s Miss West Union, Madyson Ney.
Queen Egan, a senior at Sumner-Fredericksburg, is the daughter of David and Kelly Egan of the Sumner/Westgate area. Princess Donnelly, a junior at North Fayette Valley, is the daughter of Jason and Lesa Donnelly. Poor is the daughter of Jeremy Poor of Waucoma and Bethany Hanson of Hawkeye. A Turkey Valley grad, Poor will attend a Hawkeye Community College transfer program in the fall. Ney is the daughter of Mark and Denise Ney and will be a senior at North Fayette Valley.
The pie auction for the fair office renovation raised over $42,053, as updated after press time. Egan had the top-selling pie, a triple berry, setting a new record for $13,550 including prior fundraising, netting her the new $250 scholarship for this purpose, on top of the $1,000 Fair Queen scholarship. The top-selling pie record was previously held by Meyer who last year sold a $13,400 pie with fundraising.
A berry pie from 2023 Miss Elgin Macy Rose fetched the second-most, $6,290, including fundraising. Poor, the 2023 Runner-Up and Personality Plus, had the third-highest pie total at $4,510 for a blueberry pie.
2023 Miss Westgate GraceLyn Neumann Birchard’s Kentucky Derby pecan bourbon pie and Miss Hawkeye Katie Herman’s rhubarb pie were donated to be eaten on air at KWWL which aired at noon Wednesday.
After changing into her Sumner-Fredericksburg FFA T-shirt and jeans — she’s not a girly-girl, her mom Kelly noted — Egan spoke with the Daily Register.
Egan and her family live in the southwest Fayette County part of Sumner on “my great-great-great grandpa’s farm,” she said.
Egan has been raised attending the Fayette County Fair.
“When I was just a baby, 2 days (old), I came here to my favorite place on earth, the Fayette County Fair. My birthday has been during fair week almost every year since. My birthday’s on Friday, (July 21) and I turn 17,” Egan said.
“The Fayette County Fair’s just kind of my home away from home. I’ve connected with some of the best people that I’ve ever met here,” Egan said, on the fairgrounds.
Egan’s fair week began in earnest on Saturday when the family parked their camper at the fair and Egan brought in some pre-made (static) projects. Monday, she moved in her livestock throughout the day. Tuesday, in addition to the queen contest, she showed goats. Wednesday, she showed poultry; Thursday, beef. She will be busy with fair queen duties on Friday and Saturday.
For volunteering that the queen candidates do in addition to awarding livestock trophies, she chose face-painting and reading to kids, and tourism. In the tourism volunteer project, Egan will be promoting her hometown, Sumner, in the Commercial Hall during fair week.
Egan is serving her second term as president of the Sumner-Fredericksburg FFA Chapter. She is in her first term as a district officer for the Northeast FFA Iowa District, is serving her second term on the Iowa State 4-H Youth Council, and her fourth term on the Fayette County Youth Council.
A senior this fall at S-F, Egan said, “my schedule’s loaded with a bunch of ag classes.” After high school, she intends to head to Iowa State University to major in agriculture and rural policy studies and co-major in agribusiness. She would like to attend Drake University to study ag law. “I’m not 100% sure about the whole law school thing, but I think I’ll finish my undergrad and go from there,” Egan said.
“Ag has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember with Dad growing on the farm and me raising livestock and being active in both 4-H and FFA, which are huge supporters of the agricultural industry. The fact that ag’s played (that role) in my life, and not only my life but the whole world, makes it really important to me. I wanted to pursue a career in law and agriculture especially,” Egan explained.
Egan spoke highly of Jennifer Dillon, her ag teacher and FFA advisor at S-F, who previously led these programs at Oelwein High School.
“I have learned all sorts of stuff from Mrs. Dillon. Mrs. Dillon is a fantastic advisor, she’s an awesome person to lean on, and she’s been such a great influence, not only on me and my FFA career but my life in general. She truly supports me in everything I do, she encourages everyone in our chapter to build themselves to be the best person they can be while helping our chapter out. She’s really furthered who I am as a person.
“One thing that stands out about my FFA advisor, Mrs. Dillon, is her belt buckles,” Egan said. “She wears belt buckles from back in her showing days, and she still does, like, celebrity showmanship, all sorts of stuff, but ag is a huge factor in her life as it has been in mine.”
Egan is also a standout student, with an A or 4.0 grade point average, being involved in honor society and talented and gifted; she indicated she is in a multi-way tie for top of the class.
“Academics are really important to me as my mom’s a school teacher, so it kind of runs in my blood,” Egan said.
In closing, Egan encouraged, “Stop out to the county fair, come see some smiles and amazing faces and just have a good time.”