In just a few months, The Grand Theatre of Oelwein will mark its 100th year in the community. It has been in continuous operation at 26 S. Frederick Ave., since 1922, providing generations of northeast Iowans with great entertainment.
The Grand has two theatres, one with 300 seats and the other with 200. The newest seats have been in use at the theatre since their installation after a major fire in 1975. Over their 46 years of service, some of the seats have acquired broken springs, are wobbly and squeaky, and have seriously worn out fabric. The theatre’s cleaning service can no longer use its cleaning equipment on the worn seats, and those seats with broken parts cannot be fixed.
The Grand Theatre of Oelwein has been a community-owned theatre since 2010 and operates as an IRS-approved 501©3 non-profit organization. A fundraiser is being launched to help pay for new seating and other updates, and
TGTO President Matt Vogel explained the plan is to reduce the number of seats from 500 to 350. The new seats will be bigger and provide more support and comfort to movie patrons, enabling them to better enjoy the movie experience.
“Forty-six years is long enough for the same broken, outdated and worn out seating. In addition, we plan to replace the carpet in the theatre as well as update our sound system to help the hearing impaired, as a requirement of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” Vogel said.
Currently, TGTO has raised $44,500 from local foundations. The Grand is allocating $25,000 of its future funds for this project. The city of Oelwein has pledged $20,000 from the Hotel/Motel Tax fund.
“To reach our funding goal of $115,000 we will need an additional $25,500 from the Oelwein community,” Vogel said. “Your tax-deductible donation would be greatly appreciated.”
Vogel said the fundraiser is slated to go until Thanksgiving, and they hope to have community funds raised by then, since there will be a 15-percent price increase for orders placed after Dec. 15. It is hoped the project will be completed before the end of January 2022.
Anyone able to contribute to the theatre renovation project can sent donations to The Grand Theatre, P.O. Box 469, Oelwein, IA 50662 or use the link at our website, www.oelweingrandtheatre.com.
“Thank you for your support. We can’t do it without you!” Vogel said.