Fayette County Community Foundation (FCCF) held its annual grant awards celebration April 12, and appropriately chose The Grand Theatre in Oelwein as its location for the event.
As the Grand Theatre prepares to celebrate 100 years in Oelwein, it recently completed two renovation/remodeling projects that were made possible through FCCF grants and local fundraising. The first project was new flooring, carpet and seating (last year’s grant award). The second was renovation in the lobby area, which included new energy efficient windows and doors, with this year’s award.
Those attending the awards celebration Tuesday utilized Theatre 2 for the presentations, where they enjoyed free popcorn and beverages while checking out the new roomy, comfortable seating.
Rick Scheffel, chair of the FCCF governing committee, led the presentations, with assistance from board member Erica Bushaw. Scheffel noted that the FCCF received 29 governing bodies and non-profit grant requests for 2022, totaling $217,773.52. After going over all requests, the Foundation was able to award 18 grants totaling $133,998.
“Congratulations to Fayette County Community Foundation’s 2022 grant recipients! We are proud to partner with these organizations as they serve the needs of our county and work to create stronger communities for all,” said Scheffel.
He began ceremonies by recognizing two retiring long-time board members, Vicki Rowland and Barb Schoenjahn, who have been extremely steadfast and instrumental to the success of the Foundation. Rowland was present to receive her certificate of appreciation.
There were four categories for grant awards: Arts & Culture,
Community Betterment, Education & Youth Development, and Human Service.
Beginning with Arts & Culture, six organizations received grants for projects.
Banks Township Trustees, $1,900 for preserving the history and improving safety at Union Cemetery. Gary Stauffer accepted the award and said funds will be used to repair tombstones in preservation of the cemetery.
Elgin Historical Society, $10,000, for the Elgin Museum second floor restoration and HVAC. Marilyn Schaer told the audience the museum was formerly an opera house and Masonic Lodge but sat empty for about 40 years. The biggest project was putting in a stairway to properly access the second floor. This project was completed in February. Now they are working on a heating and cooling system for proper storage of artifacts.
The Fayette County Ag Society, $5,694.50, for an entry renovation project at the fairgrounds Dance Pavilion in West Union. Andy Bilden of the Fayette County Fair Board explained they have already constructed a new beer garden adjacent to the Pavilion and are renovating the entryway to the Pavilion to enhance its use as a rented reception hall for weddings and other celebrations.
Otter Creek Valor Quilters, $5,872, for 2022 Quilt of Valor presentations. Jan Grafenberg and Jane Blumhagen told of the group’s projects that began in 2019. To-date they have presented 120 Quilts of Valor to veterans in Fayette County. The quilts are made to promote healing, comfort and honor. Funds will be used for materials to complete more quilts to be awarded this year.
St. Lucas American Legion Post 691, $5,000, for military display cases. Melvin Bodensteiner said the grant will be used for display cases at the German American Museum in St. Lucas to properly preserve military items and artifacts, including those of St. Lucas native Fr. Aloysius Schmitt, who served in the Navy aboard the USS Oklahoma and perished at Pearl Harbor. Fr. Schmitt unselfishly saved the lives of 12 sailors by helping them through a portal before losing his own life as the torpedoed ship sank.
The Grand Theatre of Oelwein, $6,837, for a door and window replacement project in the lobby. Theatre manager Cindy Kime told the audience the theatre is ready to celebrate its 100th year, thanks to the FCCF grants that helped pay for the new seats they were enjoying, plus carpet, vinyl, and no more drafty lobby area.
In the Community Betterment category, seven awards were presented.
City of Elgin Community Betterment Club, $10,000, to expand recreation for Elgin youth by adding a climbing wall in the park playground area. Sean Gilson explained he is working toward his Eagle Scout project by making handicap adaptive swings and play areas that are wheelchair accessible.
City of Wadena – Illyria Fire Department, $10,000, for turnout gear. Wadena City Clerk Julie Holt accepted the award and told the audience funds will be used to purchase new firefighter safety suits.
Clermont Fire Department, $10,000, for battery-operated jaws-of-life extrication tools. Randy Wiedenhoff and Kenny Monteith explained the need to upgrade this life-saving equipment, which Monteith said is completely portable, self-contained and instantly ready to be used in the event of a serious accident.
Fayette County Conservation, $5,694.50, for flagpoles at Gilbertson Conservation Area. Rod Marlatt told the audience of the Avenue of Flags display at Gilbertson, outside of Elgin, and how the funds will be used for new flagpoles for the Avenue.
Fayette County Economic Development & Tourism, $10,000, for a visit Fayette County Travel Guide. Gene Holt and Jeff Marcks talked about the many places to visit in Fayette County where travel guides can be set up to help visitors navigate the area and find interesting places. The travel guides will enhance the tourism experience in the county, they said.
West Union Lions Club, $5,000, for playground equipment. Lion Tracy Weidemann said it is the goal of the club to get new playground equipment installed this summer. The new items are geared for kids ages 2-5.
West Union Recreation Foundation, $10,000, for an improvement project at the West Union Recreation Complex. Norm Einck explained the project will include new street lighting, cameras, WiFi, improved parking area and sidewalk bike trail from the pool to concessions. All of the area will have a sidewalk that meets ADA standards and accessibility.
In Education & Youth Development, one grant award was presented to Rainbow Land childcare center in Fayette. The $10,000 award is being used to complete a new flooring project in the 23-year-old center, according to director Amanda Kalb.
In the Human Service categary, four awards were presented.
Fayette County Food Shelf, $5,000, for bare necessities. Manager Karen Martin explained funds will be used for a restroom and sidewalk, noting that the Food Shelf building, located in Fayette, came without a bathroom and needed a sidewalk for better accessibility to the location, which provides free food and clothing to those in need.
Northeast Iowa Community Action, $7,500, for crisis assistance and extracurricular activity programming. Karli Schmelzer said funds will be used to provide assistance to families in times of crisis and create activity programs for children of those families.
Northeast Iowa Food Bank, $10,000, for feeding communities. Shannon Bass explained the food bank provides food and grocery products to many outlets in northeast Iowa, including Fayette County. She said they use a multifaceted approach to feeding communities, through Farmers Market checks, vouchers, monthly food trucks and more.
Riverview Center, Inc., $5,500, for Fayette County Sexual assault crisis response toolkits. Judd Spidell said the Riverview Center provides free support, advocacy, and emergency services for sexual assault victims. He said they helped 33 survivors last year in Fayette County alone.
In concluding the awards presentation, Scheffel reminded everyone of the purpose of the nonprofit charitable Foundation, which is directed by local residents working to improve the quality of life in local communities. He encouraged people to consider a gift to the Foundation. More about making gifts can be found at fayetteccf.org.
Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Fayette County. Committee members include Robin Bostrom, Janell Bradley, Erica Bushaw, Susan Franzen, Ken Hemesath, Pat Hunsberger, Rita Losh, Bradley Minger, Vicki Rowland, Rick Scheffel (chair), Mary Stivers, Jamie Tafolla and Barbara Weno-Schoenjahn. The 2023 grant cycle opens September 15, 2022, with an application deadline of December 31, 2022. The grant guidelines and application can be found a www.fayetteccf.org.