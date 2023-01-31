A comet whose orbit takes it through the vast, outer reaches of our solar system will make its closest encounter to Earth in five hundred centuries on Wednesday in what will mark the second historic celestial occurrence in the last week.
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), known as the Green Comet, will soar by our planet in what will be its nearest visit to our planet in recorded history. Discovered last March by the Zwicky Transient Facility’s wide-field survey camera at California’s Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, the comet will come within 26 million miles of Earth, according to a report from the Planetary Society, a Pasadena-based organization whose stated mission is to empower “the world’s citizens to advance space science and exploration.”
On Wednesday, those in the Northern Hemisphere hoping to view the Green Comet should look to the north just after sunset. For individuals not using a telescope, the object will appear as a faint, green-hued smudge in the sky, in close proximity to the brilliant star Polaris, also known as the North Star. For those using a telescope or binoculars, meanwhile, and though “comets are notoriously unpredictable,” C/2022 E3 (ZTF) should be “easy to spot,” according to a NASA viewing guide published by the organization’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory at Cal Tech.
Among the many objects in the winter night’s sky, the Green Comet, unlike surrounding stars, will be followed by a tail of dust and particles, while it will also be accompanied by its glowing green coma, which, CNN reports, is “an envelope that forms around a comet as it passes close to the sun, causing its ice to sublimate, or turn directly to gas.” The comet made its closest approach to the Sun on Jan. 12.
Though C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may not present the clear, easily visible tail that other recent comets, such as NEOWISE in 2020, have, stargazers are strongly encouraged to make time to enjoy this heavenly display. Despite any other factors, “it’s still worth checking out,” the Planetary Society report observed. “This particular comet takes around 50,000 years to orbit the Sun, so an opportunity to see it will only come once in a lifetime.”
“It’s an awesome opportunity to make a personal connection with an icy visitor from the distant outer solar system,” the NASA report added, in conclusion.