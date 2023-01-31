Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Green Comet will be best seen in the Northern Hemisphere Wednesday evening.

 Courtesy NASA/video screenshot

A comet whose orbit takes it through the vast, outer reaches of our solar system will make its closest encounter to Earth in five hundred centuries on Wednesday in what will mark the second historic celestial occurrence in the last week.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), known as the Green Comet, will soar by our planet in what will be its nearest visit to our planet in recorded history. Discovered last March by the Zwicky Transient Facility’s wide-field survey camera at California’s Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, the comet will come within 26 million miles of Earth, according to a report from the Planetary Society, a Pasadena-based organization whose stated mission is to empower “the world’s citizens to advance space science and exploration.”

