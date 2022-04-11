‘The Highwaymen: Live’ lived up to the hype

“What a way to end the 2021-2022 Season. They were incredible,” Williams Center Director Doug McFarlane exclaimed as the concert season closed out with The Highwaymen: Live.”
“They portrayed Willie, Waylon and Johnny Cash very well.”
McFarlane summed up the Saturday night live performance very well.
Even those unfamiliar with country music have some knowledge of country legends Willie Nelson, and the late Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash. None of the three were ever bound by the confines of a singular brand of music, indeed, often referred to as “outlaws,” the trio refused to be branded. Each has had songs that made it into what is often called cross-over music, appealing to rock ‘n roll, country and gospel listeners alike.
The fact that each one of the three bore a striking resemblance to the original performer only heightened the enjoyment of the concert.
August Manley as Waylon Jennings started off the show. From the first glint of the spotlight, the audience was transfixed on his face and actions, so much like the late outlaw that one could believe it was a reincarnation.
He introduced the Man in Black, Bennie Wheels as Johnny Cash. Wheels bore a great likeness to Cash in his early years, but the voice instantly riveted one to the Cash of great experience and maturity. His vocal registry, even when speaking, was a spot on performance, and he carried Cash’s personality and charm throughout the show, including the shotgun-style guitar playing.
Then the stage began to fill with smoke and the audience erupted in laughter at the “light one up” reference as Michael Moore appeared as the legendary Willie Nelson. Moore wowed the audience with Nelson’s distinctive vocals and guitar licks that left one wondering if the country icon had a twin. He, Manley and Wheels shared jokes and drew the audience in to sing-alongs with “Beer for My Horses” and “Daddy Sang Bass.”
“If you closed your eyes, you would have thought the real country icons were performing,” McFarlane said. Anyone attending Saturday’s concert would heartily agree. These guys were as close to the superstars as one could get.
“The country music fans were treated with a first rate performance,” he said.
Following the more than 90-minute show, the artists greeted concert goers in the Williams Center lobby, giving autographs and posing for photos.
“I was so pleased with the way every aspect of the concert went over,” said McFarlane, of his final night at the helm of Williams Center concert series. If his 21-year tenure could be summed up in a couple of songs, they would surely be, “You Were Always on My Mind,” and “Thanks For The Memories.”
The 2022-2023 concert series season is already scheduled. Season tickets for all seven shows are $160, or $35 per show. Season tickets can be purchased at the Oelwein Chamber office, 6 S. Frederick Ave. or call for more information, 319-283-1105.
The season schedule kicks off Aug. 20 with the Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute, booked as “the next best thing to Garth Brooks.”
Broadway Tonite Live! on Sept. 24, will take the audience on an unforgettable trip through the greatest of Broadway shows. Collision of Rhythm on Oct. 22 will take percussion to a new level, where “Stomp meets Blue Man meets Cirque du Soleil.”
This year will also feature a Christmas show, Christmas with the Celts, a national PBS show combining Irish Carols with contemporary Christmas standards. That will kick off the holiday season on Nov. 27.
After the holiday break, concert goers can settle in for Hotel California, the original Eagles tribute band, on Feb. 25. Then experience the Extraordinary with Craig Karges on March 17, an astonishing illusionist sure to captivate the audience.
The final show of next season will not disappoint. The Rocket Man Show, an Elton John tribute, is guaranteed to launch the audience into a night of nostalgia, remembering when rock was young.