The important work of Oelwein’s peerless non-profit community was on full display during the Fayette County Community Foundation (FCCF) 2023 grant awards celebration in Waucoma, as five of the Foundation’s six award categories included at least one recipient from the city or its immediate vicinity.
“The Fayette County Community Foundation is honored to provide grant funding to these organizations in support of the work they are doing throughout Fayette County to better communities for all,” said Rich Scheffel, chair of the FCCF committee, according to a press release.
The FCCF is one of 22 such entities operating under the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA), which serves as the cohort’s lead foundation and provides its affiliates, the CFNEIA’s website explains, “cost-efficient, centralized professional services, including financial and investment management, administrative and technical expertise and marketing resources,” thus “freeing up local leadership to focus on effective grantmaking, endowment building and community outreach.” As part of its mission to “inspire people and connect resources to enrich our communities,” the CFNEIA and its partners emphasize the values of community collaboration, equity, leadership and trust in working to implement its vision of creating “a vibrant region of thriving people.”
The FCCF, meanwhile, gives “charitable, community-minded people who want to do good in their community” a local partner to advance their efforts, which the FCCF does “by increasing connections between people and the organizations that serve them,” the FCCF’s website explained.
In order to be FCCF grant-eligible, applicants must be a 501(C) (3) non-profit or government entity serving Fayette County whose proposed project is deemed to “to create a better quality of life for people in Fayette County.” Decisions on recipients, meanwhile, “are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Fayette County,” according to the CFNEIA press release.
The six categories in which FCCF awards are given include Arts & Culture, Community Betterment, Education and Youth Development, Environment and Animal Welfare, Health and Human Service.
In the Arts and Culture category, the Oelwein Public Library received more than $6,600 to fund its Outdoor Musical Instrument Garden effort, while both the Oelwein Event Corp. and Williams Center were selected for $10,000 grants. Elsewhere, Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, in the Community Betterment category, was granted $5,000 to support the city’s upcoming sesquicentennial celebration, with the Otter Creek Animal Shelter in Hazleton awarded nearly $10,000 for its Cat Condos for Expansion initiative as part of the Environment & Animal Welfare category. In addition, RISE Ltd. was granted $10,000 under the Health category, while both the Oelwein Area Council of Churches ($8,000) and the Plentiful Pantry ($10,000) were also selected as part of the Human Service recipients.
The full list of award-winners, as well as the project being funded and the amount granted, is below.
Arts & Culture
• City of Oelwein, Library — Outdoor Musical Instrument Garden, $6,627
• Larrabee School Foundation, Larrabee School Storm Window Restoration, $10,000
• Oelwein Event Corp, Oelwein Event Center, $10,000
• St. Lucas Historical Society, German American Museum Roof Restoration, $10,000
• Williams Center, Sound and Video Equipment Upgrades, $10,000
Community Betterment
• City of Waucoma, Waucoma Fire Department — Turnout Gear, $10,000
• Hawkeye Fire and Rescue Association, New Fire Station, $10,000
• Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, Oelwein Sesquicentennial Celebration, $5,000
Education & Youth Development
• Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Girl Scout Leadership Program in Fayette County, $2,000
Environment & Animal Welfare
• Otter Creek Animal Shelter, Cat Condos for Expansion, $9,800
• UERPC Housing, Lead Professional Certification in Fayette County, $6,657.41
Health
• Elgin Emergency Medical Services, Elgin EMS Equipment, $4,030
• Friends of CMH Foundation, Bladder Scanner, $4,121
• RISE, Ltd., Frederick House Replacement, $10,000
• SEMS Ambulance, Recertified ZOLL Monitors, $10,000
Human Service
• Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Fayette County Congregate and Home Delivered Meals Program, $10,000
• Oelwein Area Council of Churches, Oelwein Area Community Kitchen Cupboard Food Supplement, $8,000
• Plentiful Pantry, Plentiful Pantry Capital Project, $10,000