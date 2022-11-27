Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Knights of Columbus once again wish to extend a big thank you to all who donated to our annual 2022 Tootsie Roll Campaign. Your generosity helps provide support and activities for area youth and adults with intellectual disabilities. Your donation also supports local and state Special Olympic events.

Listed below are the local and regional organizations receiving your Tootsie Roll aid this year:

