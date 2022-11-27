The Knights of Columbus once again wish to extend a big thank you to all who donated to our annual 2022 Tootsie Roll Campaign. Your generosity helps provide support and activities for area youth and adults with intellectual disabilities. Your donation also supports local and state Special Olympic events.
Listed below are the local and regional organizations receiving your Tootsie Roll aid this year:
The Oelwein Knights of Columbus holds an annual “Fun Day” for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Everyone is welcome. Participants are treated to games, music, dance, prizes and pizza.
Full Circle Service Inc. assists nearly 200 people throughout northeast Iowa including residence in Oelwein.
RISE Ltd. provides residence services and assists about 16 people in the local area.
Quality Choices Inc. provides services locally to about 40 individuals.
Goodwill Vocational Center Oelwein provides vocational support, training and employment along with jobs for 16 of our local people. They also have a residence center in Independence.
Additional donations were made to Oelwein Schools, Deb Leisinger – Coaching, Sacred Heart, Iowa Mental Health Institute — Independence, Archdiocese of Dubuque, Prairie View Center – Fayette and Iowa Special Olympics.
We extend a special thank you to Kwik Trip, Casey’s, Fareway, Dollar Fresh and The Oelwein Daily Register. Their community support is a key element to our successful Tootsie Roll Campaign and is very much appreciated.