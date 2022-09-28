The opening day of a new restaurant serving maid-rites, hotdogs and simple sides, The LunchBox at 20 Fourth St. SW in Oelwein, will soon arrive.
Deb Ameling and Christina Edmonds had discussed opening a restaurant in a small office building that stands at 20 Fourth St. SW, kitty corner from O-Town Cans and O-Town Discounts and More, which Edmonds co-owns.
Opening is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 5 with initial hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday in the fall and winter.
The dining setup in the small building will be walk-up for now. It has a parking lot and is near a redone stretch of bike trail.
They hope to progress to offering drive-up service and eventually, delivery.
Trays of samples — with Chicago dogs and kraut dogs peeking out on top — were stacked on the counter for testing on a recent Friday.
“Christina and I talked about (opening) it,” Ameling said. “She wanted to, too.”
Ameling, in addition to being friends with Edmonds, has volunteered on the Oelwein Celebrations Inc. town festival planning committee with Edmonds’ partner and an O-Town co-owner, Shawn Bentley. Anthony Ricchio completes the trio of O-Town co-owners and is also on the OCI committee.
It took about two months to convert the 528 square foot commercial office building at 20 Fourth St. SW from a restroom and “a bunch of empty walls,” Ameling said, to a kitchen with sinks, countertops, cooking appliances and accompanying utilities.
The Black Hawk County Health Department granted them the license to open, they said. Records show the agency inspected their Fourth Street SW address on Sept. 13.
They will offer a variety of loose meat entrées including the sandwiches termed maid-rites or sloppy joes, walking tacos and their cousin Frito pies, as well as various hot dogs — from kraut dogs, to chili cheese dogs — to Chicago style dogs, complete with neon green relish, yellow sport peppers, tomato and celery salt.
“We’ll have a kids meal,” Edmonds said, noting the atmosphere will be “family friendly.”
“Simple sides” offered will include coleslaw or baked beans.
Bentley and Ricchio have been helping with recent food-testing, Edmonds said.
The location is across the street also from the trail Oelwein Parks and Rec recently had repaved.
“With the bike trail here, there has already been a lot of people asking when we’re opening,” Ameling said.