Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The opening day of a new restaurant serving maid-rites, hotdogs and simple sides, The LunchBox at 20 Fourth St. SW in Oelwein, will soon arrive.

Deb Ameling and Christina Edmonds had discussed opening a restaurant in a small office building that stands at 20 Fourth St. SW, kitty corner from O-Town Cans and O-Town Discounts and More, which Edmonds co-owns.

Trending Food Videos