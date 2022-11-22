Oelwein’s Community Kitchen Cupboard celebrated its 48th year in the community in November. Started by local ministers and lay people as a way to help families receive essential food through tough times, its home base was in Grace United Methodist Church in the early years.
The Kitchen Cupboard has since moved to the lower level of the First Baptist Church where it continues to be supported by the Council of Churches: First Baptist Church, Christ United Presbyterian Church, Grace United Methodist Church, Sacred Heart Church and Zion Lutheran Church, all in Oelwein, and First Presbyterian Church of Maynard. Each church in the Council is assigned non-perishable food items in two-month cycles to help keep shelves full at the Cupboard.
Today, while the Kitchen Cupboard is overseen by the Council of Churches, it is operated nearly solely by lay people. Manager Nancy Meyer explains the Cupboard is a food pantry that helps families in need up to four times a year or twice in six months. Persons are referred to the Cupboard through agencies such as Northeast Iowa Community Action, Quality Choices, or Parent Share and Support. Clients are given enough food to last for a week to 10 days.
Supply Manager Carol Hamilton has been with the Cupboard for 31 years and keeps a watchful eye over the inventory to know when it is time to make a food purchase.
The Cupboard served all residents in the West Central and Oelwein School Districts. There are several fundraising and food raising activities done throughout each year in which the community participates. Some of these include Party in the Park, Souper Bowl of Caring, and the annual Grinch contest held during the month of November. This contest leads up to Olde Tyme Christmas on the first Friday in December when Grinch votes ($1 each) are tabulated, and the winning Grinch is “crowned.” All votes go to the Cupboard to help replenish food supplies.
Meyer says everyone gets into that contest with the five Grinch candidates drumming up support among friends and coworkers. Last year’s total was nearly $10,000.
Another way the Cupboard get support from the community is through the Purple Bags project found at both Fareway and Dollar Fresh. Shoppers can grab a purple bag worth either $5 or $10 and add it to their grocery cart. At the checkout the shopper pays for the bag which is delivered to the Cupboard. The shopper receives a tax credit on his or her receipt to keep for filing taxes. The Purple Bags project was the brainchild of Oelwein native Marti Rosenstiel who has been a longtime supporter of helping with food insecurity in the community. The project has proven to be a great success.
Meyer says while the Cupboard is there to serve those in need, none of it would be possible without the terrific volunteers who faithfully show up to assist clients with food selections, stock shelves and organize both the shopping room and the storage room, sorting, counting and putting food donations away.
“We love what we do and we are thankful to be here to help those who need us,” Meyer said. “Do you have a neighbor, friend or family that could use some food help? Have them contact one of the agencies and we will help them out with food.”
The Kitchen Cupboard, located in the lower level of First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E. (across the highway from the post office), is open for business Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Fridays 1-4 p.m. They can be reached during business hours by calling 319-283-3595.