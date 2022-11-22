Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Community Kitchen Cupboard

Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard Supply Manager Carol Hamilton and Manager Nancy Meyer pose in the clients’ shopping room in the lower level of First Baptist Church where the Cupboard calls “home.”

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

Oelwein’s Community Kitchen Cupboard celebrated its 48th year in the community in November. Started by local ministers and lay people as a way to help families receive essential food through tough times, its home base was in Grace United Methodist Church in the early years.

The Kitchen Cupboard has since moved to the lower level of the First Baptist Church where it continues to be supported by the Council of Churches: First Baptist Church, Christ United Presbyterian Church, Grace United Methodist Church, Sacred Heart Church and Zion Lutheran Church, all in Oelwein, and First Presbyterian Church of Maynard. Each church in the Council is assigned non-perishable food items in two-month cycles to help keep shelves full at the Cupboard.

