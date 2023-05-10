If you’re from Oelwein or close by, you are very likely familiar with or aware of Leo’s Restaurant downtown on South Frederick Avenue.
If you are new to the area, let’s catch up.
Mike Leo is the owner-operator of Leo’s Restaurant, which serves authentic Italian cuisine. Leo’s has been a family-owned business through several generations, celebrating 100 years in the Oelwein community last year.
Recently, Leo’s was named among the 10 best Italian restaurants in Iowa. The celebratory status can be found on the web at Best Things Iowa.
In a category that has thousands of offerings across the state, with new startups and closings happening all the time, the competition to be among the 10 best for Italian cuisine is fierce. The longevity of Leo’s is remarkable on its own and certainly attests to the quality of the food that sets the bar so high.
One-hundred years of being family-owned. The traditions started generations ago and continue today.
Frank and Angeline (Alessio) Leo opened a west-side grocery store July 4, 1922. Besides groceries, fresh Italian bread was baked and sold daily. The Leo’s eldest son Nick branched into the tavern business in downtown Oelwein, and began Nick’s Pizza, which today remains a trademark item on Leo’s menu. The first tavern was lost to a fire, but Nick’s entrepreneurial spirit continued to burn brightly. The new place at 29 S. Frederick Ave. became Nick’s Village Inn. True to its Italian roots, it was a colorful place over the years.
About 30 years ago, Mike launched Leo’s Italian Restaurant at the former Village Inn location, serving food he prepared from family recipes, and baking the bread from his grandma’s expanded recipe. The combination proved to be a good draw for customers.
Mike then took the 1922 building through a major renovation, creating a Tuscan/Italian vibe, with some exposed brick, comfortable dining and photo shelves that portray the Leo family history from young immigrants to the third and fourth generations.
A little over a decade ago, a second renovation changed the upstairs of the building from apartments into Generations, a second-level lounge, with great décor and comfort, where guests enjoy top-notch entertainment from local and international musicians, gather to watch ballgames, and relax with friends. A separate delicious menu is available for the lounge. An elevator offers easy access, along with two stairways and an outdoor upper-level patio.
While the delicious Italian bread is still made daily and Leo’s pizza remains a highly requested menu item, there are new and worthy dishes to choose from, as well. Mike’s famous panini, an Italian sandwich, is a great draw, as is his new deep-dish pizza, which often sells out.
“Without my grandparents and my father, this recognition would not be possible,” Mike said, in talking about the recent honor.
Other restaurants that join Leo’s in the Top 10 can be found in Mason City, Clear Lake, Des Moines, Marion, Clive, Cedar Rapids, Ames, North Liberty and Iowa City, all much larger communities than Oelwein.
“I’ve eaten at most, if not all, of those places on the list. I am honored, but more than that, humbled, to be among those chosen,” Mike said.
Persons can check out the Best Things Iowa website and leave a comment if you’ve enjoyed a delicious meal at Leo’s Italian Restaurant in Oelwein.