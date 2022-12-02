Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein’s newest tattoo and piercing shop, The Purple Thistle Tattoo and Piercing, opened Thursday morning at 3 N. Frederick Ave., with its successful inspection from the Iowa Department of Public Health posted on a wall.

Until Wednesday, Nov. 30, Iowa licensed tattoo artist and owner of The Purple Thistle Markus Mullen had been working for Driftless Soul Tattoo in Decorah, also known as Brock’s Tattoo.

