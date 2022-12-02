Oelwein’s newest tattoo and piercing shop, The Purple Thistle Tattoo and Piercing, opened Thursday morning at 3 N. Frederick Ave., with its successful inspection from the Iowa Department of Public Health posted on a wall.
Until Wednesday, Nov. 30, Iowa licensed tattoo artist and owner of The Purple Thistle Markus Mullen had been working for Driftless Soul Tattoo in Decorah, also known as Brock’s Tattoo.
The Decorah shop invited customers in for a Wednesday send-off for Markus.
Driftless Soul Tattoo invited customers to “wish Markus good luck on his new endeavor as owner of Purple Thistle Tattoo in Oelwein,” in a post.
“It was a great learning experience to be under such a high quality artist,” Markus said at The Purple Thistle opening on Thursday, noting it’s that same “high quality work” that he will strive to represent to satisfy clients here in Oelwein.
Artist Shaugn McEvoy, who worked with Markus as a tattoo artist at a studio in California, will be joining him at the studio in Oelwein after his Iowa license arrives. Each has more than a decade of experience in the medium.
“When our friends Shaugn and Annelise saw how well we are working here, they decided to move here as well,” piercer Mistie Mullen, Markus’ wife, said.
Annelise Huppert, Shaugn’s partner, will also be taking the piercing certification training.
Markus will be training an apprentice, Isabella Reinhart Ewing, who has an Iowa license to work in the medium.
Mistie holds an educational certificate in piercing and displayed an autoclave where she sterilizes the metal tools of the trade, neatly stored in their own plastic bags in drawers at the shop.
Tattoo facilities must undergo yearly inspections.
“We abide by all state laws,” Mistie said.
“We want people to know this is a safe place. It’s obviously clean and sterile,” she said. “We’re striving to provide a fun, cozy, clean atmosphere.”
Beyond The Purple Thistle name and floral logo on the front window, they have overhauled the interior of the studio.
Removing the tan horizontal paneling, the new occupants added texture and paint in a deep shade, Plum Cake.
Preserved moss sets off the neon purple store name emblazoned on the back wall of the shop, reflecting a watermark in the glass surfaces facing it.
The door side on the left is the vintage-feel waiting room.
A button-back purple velvet couch faces a faux fireplace. In the foreground, a wood coffee table displays books of vintage flash designs and a history of women in tattoo. Prints of historical, inked figures adorn the walls, including Maud Wagner, Betty Broadbent and Lyle Tuttle.
Wagner, a U.S. circus performer born in Kansas in 1877, is believed to have been the first U.S. female tattoo artist.
“There was a time when it was very taboo for women to have tattoos. Whatever you could cover up, they’re very tattooed,” Mistie said. From across the room in the photo, Maud’s ink resembles lace.
Broadbent, born in 1909, also appears both in a wall photo and in the women’s tattoo history.
Tuttle, born 1931, was a tattoo artist and a historian of the medium. He died just in 2019.
“For many people, tattoos are not only a way to express themselves. They offer symbols that people can draw on for remembrance and courage,” Mistie said.
Like other 2-D art, tattoos range in style beyond traditional “flash” and neo-traditional.
“You can do watercolor tattoos, you can can do photo realism that looks like it’s taken with a camera,” Mistie said. Using white ink is common to highlight the tattoo.
“We do a lot of custom designs. Usually people will find a picture they like and say, ‘I like this but I want to change that,’” she said.
“Between Markus and Shaugn, they pretty much have all the styles covered.”
They welcome inquiries about hourly rates by phone, 319-238-3212, or on Facebook.
MEET THE MULLENS
“My husband has been tattooing as long as I’ve known him,” Mistie said. When they met, she was working at a doctor’s office and considering a tattoo.
Markus had his own shop in California.
“We ended up moving to Spokane, Washington, and he did tattoos up there, then COVID hit. Shops were closed quite awhile,” Mistie said.
The couple moved back to California to be closer to family. Shops started reopening.
Mistie, pondering the high cost of living out West with her and Markus’ six children, began researching other locales, which led her to this area.
“I did a lot of research on the town and the schools,” she said. “No place is perfect. When I see this area, you guys don’t know how good you have it. The schools are wonderful, the teachers actually care. And the crime is super low compared to where we lived before.
“When we got here, we decided this is it, we’re planting our roots.”
“He (Markus) got lucky with Brock’s because Brock’s is an amazing tattoo shop,” Mistie said.
The winter commute, however, has been a challenge, combined with the late night hours of a tattoo artist.
“I get so worried about him when he is driving home, especially in the wintertime,” she said. “That’s the biggest reason we decided to open a shop here. That’s closest to our home.”
McEvoy and Huppert moved here with one child.
As they have worked on their downtown storefront, they have had positive interactions with community members.
“Even people that are probably never going to get a tattoo — everybody’s been very excited and welcoming,” Mistie said.
“We are grateful for all the positivity the community has shown us.”