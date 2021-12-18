A Christmas tea was enjoyed by The Sorority Sisters when they met at the home of Barbara Sanders Monday afternoon,
the Sanders home was decorated with a lighted Christmas tree, holiday ornaments and lighted candles in keeping with the season.
Refreshments were served at a table appointed with a red carnation and holly centerpiece. Each plate was marked with a Christmas tree plate, matching napkins and candy filled nut cups.
The hostess told of visiting the Magnolia Enterprises in Texas with her sister Sue and how the empire of Joanna and Chip Gaines came into being and its may offerings.
The group will not meet in January. The February meeting will carry out the Valentine motif.