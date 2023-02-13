Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Williams Center welcomes ‘Hotel California’ Eagles Tribute Show, Feb. 25

Hotel California, the original Eagles tribute band, will perform all the timeless favorites of the legendary rock group on the Williams Center stage Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m.

The much anticipated celebration of the music of “The Eagles” will come to the Williams Center for the Arts on Saturday, Feb. 25. “Hotel California” — The Eagles Tribute Show will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available, but due to the enthusiastic response to this show, Williams Center directors recommend reserving or purchasing tickets very soon.

