The Williams Center welcomes ‘Hotel California’ Eagles Tribute Show, Feb. 25

The much anticipated celebration of the music of “The Eagles” will come to the Williams Center for the Arts on Saturday, Feb. 25. “Hotel California” — The Eagles Tribute Show will take the stage at 7 p.m.
Tickets are still available, but due to the enthusiastic response to this show, Williams Center directors recommend reserving or purchasing tickets very soon.
“Ticket sales for Hotel California are outpacing all our recent shows,” said co-directors Linda Murphy and Sandie Graf.
This show marks the start of the second half for the 2022-23 season, and what a great kickoff it will be for those who enjoyed one of rock music’s most legendary groups.
Hotel California is the original Eagles tribute band. When The Eagles stopped to catch their breath after selling 100 million records, collecting six Grammy’s, and enjoyed six No. 1 albums, Hotel California began a pioneering journey through their history-making music that has taken them around the globe and thrilled hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans.
Tribute band members say it’s been a journey they could never have imagined back in 1986. Their dedication, unique musical gifts, and an obsessive commitment to doing this legendary music justice has set them apart from the many Eagles bands that came after them.
The Williams Center audience will see four performers: Andy Lapointe, Mike Dimoulas, Al Langlade, and Jay Riehl.
Andy Lapointe handles bass and vocals. Andy sings the Joe Walsh and Randy Meisner Eagles songs in HC’s show, such as ‘Take it to the Limit’ and ‘Rocky Mountain Way.’ He has been with Hotel California since 1987, and has performed literally thousands of shows with the band. There’s no stopping Andy and his infectious energy, strong vocals, or his sublime bass playing. Even after all these years, Andy is enjoying HC’s touring schedule more than ever.
Mike Dimoulas can be seen on electric guitar, acoustic guitar, keyboards, double-neck guitar, talk box and performing vocals. He is the original member of the group. Mike plays multiple instruments with Hotel California, and everything he plays is very true to The Eagles sound. His middle name could’ve been “authentic,” and he is definitely the real McCoy on guitars. As a seasoned and multi-talented musician, he’s meticulous about his work, and his sound today is the result of many years of refinement in recreating The Eagles’ signature guitar parts. He’s been in the band since it was formed in 1986, and it would be easier to list the places Mike hasn’t played.
Al Langlade plays electric guitar, acoustic guitar, and performs vocals. Al has been a staple of the Canadian touring scene for more than 35 years. He has the uncanny ability to emulate a great many famous singers like Robert Plant, Steve Perry, Barry Gibb and, of course, Randy Meisner and Timothy Schmitt. Al is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, studio, and live sound engineer, with a multitude of albums to his credit, but firstly Al is a performer. Making sure an audience enjoys the live experience is foremost for him.
Jay Riehl will be found at the drums and performing vocals. An incredible Don Henley sound-alike, Jay brings tremendous energy to the stage. Audiences can’t get enough of his presence live. He has been playing drums since the age of 2, and in addition to making records, producing, and touring globally, Jay has been awarded 5 Gold and 5 Platinum Status Records. He has worked with Justin Bieber, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, Brian Dennehy, Tommy Hunter, Steven Page, The Stratford Festival, Discovery Channel, Bravo, Paul Gross, Simon Callow, The Creators, djkillers, John Landry, Jim Witter and Farmer’s Daughter, to name only a few.
For more than three decades Hotel California has been recreating the legendary sound of The Eagles, and thrilling audiences all over the world. The band set the bar in 1986, and has remained the industry leading substitute for The Eagles ever since.
Playing to huge outdoor and arena audiences, sharing bills with some of rock’s legends, and going places no tribute band has gone before are all on the resume of this group. A long run by any measure, but it begs the question — what makes Hotel California so special?
Incredible lead vocal similarity, intensely accurate instrumental work, soaring harmonies, and topflight live performances, are the band’s hallmarks, and the foundation on which their reputation has been built. With more than a century of collective professional experience in the band today, they’re still going stronger than ever.
For those who love The Eagles, welcome to the Hotel California – you’ve just found the next-best thing
Tickets are $40 each and are available at the following locations: Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office (319-283-1105), Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), and Williams Center for the Arts office (319-283-6616.) Payment for in-person ticket sales is cash or check only. Tickets are also available online at www.williamscenterforthearts.com. Use the PayPal option.