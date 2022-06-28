High-resolution cameras the Fairbank City Council purchased earlier this month are expected to go in later this week at the Fairbank Aquatic Center.
It would appear to be none too soon as the council also heard anecdotal reports Monday of theft and vandalism at various city recreational facilities.
The council has moved forward on the cameras incrementally this spring. Council approved on a 5-0 vote May 23 a quote from Iowa Surveillance Camera for six cameras at the aquatic center for about $3,495 because another bid that was $400 less did not include installation. On June 13, council approved on a 4-0 vote spending $720 more total to upgrade these six cameras — from 1080p — to “4k” resolution after hearing from police that high-quality camera footage has helped successfully investigate thefts from a local business in the past.
The council acted Monday to amend its personnel policy manual to list cameras that are going in at the swimming pool.
Later on, Councilwoman Tamara Erickson shared a report from the aquatic center of three bikes stolen, with the outcome being two dumped in town intact and one thrown in the river and damaged.
In light of this, Erickson requested a bike rack also be put at the pool.
In the past, bike racks have been borrowed from the Fairbank Elementary and returned.
“We did have a request for — I know we’re getting cameras up there this weekend but — a bike rack at the pool,” Erickson said. “I think in the past we’ve taken one from the school and put it over there. We’ve had three bikes stolen in 10 days. So at least they could lock them up if there was a bike rack,” she said.
Councilman Tyler Woods asked if they should inform the school.
“If there’s anyone around, tell them,” said Mayor Mike Harter, a former Wapsie Valley superintendent.
“There might be a janitor around,” Erickson said.
Erickson wondered if anyone was aware of the problem.
“I’ve actually moved them before but I didn’t know how the whole thing transpired,” Public Works Director Brian Delagardelle said.
“If we could do that, awesome, hopefully we’ll get some cameras up there,” Erickson said.
Erickson asked if there was a lot of vandalism right now.
“There was a broken toilet at the men’s bathroom in the ball diamonds, women’s about a month ago there was one broken,” Delagardelle said. (These women’s restroom fixtures were not noticeably damaged when viewed after Monday’s meeting.)
Former Councilman Ted Vorwald was cited in a report to the council Monday that a bench at one of the parks was damaged.
Erickson described what happened to the bikes that went missing.
“One of the bikes got thrown over the bridge — it was destroyed. Two of them were found and were fine, they were just dumped somewhere,” Erickson said. “Last week, like in three days. One at Casey’s and one in someone’s yard, and one got thrown into the river.”
Cameras will be up June “30, this Thursday” Erickson said.
“I believe that we have investigated two bike thefts,” Police Chief Dakota Drish told the Daily Register afterward. “I am unaware of the other criminal mischief items that were brought up.”
In discussion at Monday’s meeting of Fairbank Island Days — where a flying drink and a fisticuff were reportedly exchanged at a concert — Drish asked that persons report emergencies to 911 and non-emergent situations to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center, 319-334-2567, so they can be logged, quickly dispatched, and routed to the Fairbank Police Department. This was rather than residents calling the police department’s city cellphone, which Drish carries, and which forces him to log and assign the call even if at his other full-time job, something the communications center is set up to do.
Drish held up the lifesaving response recognized on June 13 as an example of how calling 911 and the BCSO Communications Center logging a call allows responders to be swiftly activated.