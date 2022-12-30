Kids are welcome to join an after-school program at 4 p.m. each Thursday at the Oelwein Public Library. Programs will cover a different topic each week: Jan. 5, Animal Exploration; Jan. 12 Legos; Jan. 19, Battle of the Bee Bots; Jan. 26, Create.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
24°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 83%
- Cloud Coverage: 73%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:37:51 AM
- Sunset: 04:42:56 PM
Today
Overcast. High 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. High 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.