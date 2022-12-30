Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Kids are welcome to join an after-school program at 4 p.m. each Thursday at the Oelwein Public Library. Programs will cover a different topic each week: Jan. 5, Animal Exploration; Jan. 12 Legos; Jan. 19, Battle of the Bee Bots; Jan. 26, Create.

Tags

Trending Food Videos