Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will offer a “Therapeutic Art Workshop” on Oct. 12, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Oelwein RAMS Center, 1400 Technology Drive.
What better time than right now to create feel-good art that helps you visualize your goals. You will choose magazine cut-outs, powerful words and sayings, paint and embellishments on canvas board to manifest good things to come! You will leave with a physical, daily reminder of what you want and need in your life.
For more information, or to register for “Therapeutic Art Workshop” (#82227), visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call the Oelwein RAMS Center at (844) 642-2338, ext. 5700.
The deadline to sign up is Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The Oelwein RAMS Center is a collaboration between the City of Oelwein and NICC. The focus of this center is to make quality education accessible to the Oelwein community and surrounding area. The center helps students achieve their educational goals and works with local businesses to retain and grow their workforce.