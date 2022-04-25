Music could be heard all through Oelwein High School as singers prepared for Saturday night’s concert. Dazzling red dresses, piano triangle trios, alumni voices mixing with today’s students, all contributed to an afternoon and evening of camaraderie and beautiful music.
Oelwein’s first-ever Alumni Concert was wrapped into this Show Choir Concert at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts. The current students had been for months preparing. The story was different for the alumni and the Oelwein Concert Choir, who began practicing at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The music chosen for the Alumni Choir had been sung by all the classes and meant a lot to them all, as did the opportunity to take the stage with each other. Abigail Dehl, a 2021 graduate, had been looking forward to this ever since Oelwein High School Vocal Director Darci Fuelling discussed the possibility during her senior year.
“I think it is exciting, and Mrs. Fuelling has been talking about doing an alumni concert for a while, so we are the first in the first alumni concert,” said Dehl.
Other graduates, such as Brooke Peterson, Class of 2020, saw it as a chance to make up for their Show Choir Concert canceled because of the pandemic and to bond with younger singers.
“For those whom the choir really mattered, we get to relive the moments we didn’t have,” she said. “Some of these underclassmen we have never met, and some were my little buddies, so it is nice to get to see them.”
The experience felt different than she expected.
“It feels really different, you kind of expect to know more people, you don’t realize how many students have graduated and not come back,” said Peterson. “Some who were before you and have come back are awesome to see, and some who were freshmen when we left are juniors or seniors now, it’s incredible because they were little babies last time we saw them.”
Hannah Boleyn, Class of 2019, knew a high school experience before COVID-19, however she was overjoyed at the opportunity to come back and sing.
“I immediately saw the post on Facebook and did what I needed to do to be a part of it. It means so much to come back with so many close friends,” said Boleyn. “It’s like nothing has changed, even though I don’t know the current students, I look around and it feels like they were all there with me.
“I would do anything for Mrs. Fuelling, she is an amazing teacher and person. She has been so inspirational in all our lives, and I am so glad we could be there for her.”
Boleyn’s situation is peculiar however, she holds a position within the school, so it was “different” getting to relax that student-to-teacher relationship and just meet them where they were at for that day.
“I work at the high school so many of these students I see daily, ‘’ said Boleyn. “At work, they are my students, but today to sing with them and be on the same level is super cool, and definitely going to make that bond we have at work even better.”
Blake Perkins, 2020 graduate, found himself in multiple spotlights on Saturday night. Not only for the solo in which he performed but also for his work in choreographing the show choir performance.
Having originally choreographed the performance in 2020 for his own choir, he decided to come back and teach the current students in the choir.
“It was natural to just come back, it felt like 2020 was a hard year for all of us,” said Perkins. “We missed out on a lot, and so when I got the opportunity, I couldn’t say no.”
The students really left their mark on Perkins.
“It has been insane, honestly, a lot of the kids have not done show choir prior to this year,” said Perkins. “To see their growth from the beginning of learning choreography to the night of the performance, they are quite spectacular.”
For the current students, sharing the stage with the people who were their role models meant a lot.
“It is really exciting to see all the people we knew while we were freshmen and sophomores,” said senior Danni Gerstenberger. “Now to sing with them as we are seniors, and really experience the growth we have all been through.”
Senior student Malayna Kiel was happy to see former classmates get the closure they deserved.
“I think it is a big deal, to see these returning people who didn’t get their last concert because of COVID-19,” said Kiel. “I like seeing them come back to finish it out.”
Jonathan Huber, a senior, looks at the concert as a unique.
“I think it is a really nice way to end our time in choir,” said Huber. “As a senior, these are people who I looked up to when I was an underclassman. It’s nice to have one last performance with them.”
The concert elicited optimism for senior Shane Schultz that Saturday won’t be the end of his performances on stage with the choir.
“Now that we are down to our last month of school, it is starting to hit me,” he said. “Hopefully, we keep having alumni concerts, I would 110% come back for another alumni concert.”
Fuelling and accompaniment Sue Schlitter could be found at the high school nearly six hours before the performance.
Schlitter has been accompanying high school performances for 25 years, but this concert was special to her.
“I have been looking forward to this for a long time, I am so impressed with everyone pulling it together, the kids just knew the music,” she said. “It is just like the kids never left. They are still kids in my eyes. Their voices are still just as gorgeous as ever.”
The students both current and past all echo the same love and respect for Fuelling. Alumni student Dehl spoke for those who came back.
“Darci Fuelling is an amazing teacher and director, a lot of us came back to see her,” said Dehl. “So many of us are back to just being in her classroom, it is where I spent most of my four years.”
For the current graduating seniors such as Huber and Schultz, they are just beginning to recount their time in high school with Fuelling.
“I think that my time in the choir has been the best thing that has happened in high school for me,” said Huber. “I am so appreciative of everything she has done for us.”
Schultz echoed him.
“There is a lot more than one thing to say to Mrs. Fuelling, but just thank you,” said Schultz. “The choir has helped so many kids in ways she doesn’t even know.”
The alumni concert may not take place every year, or even every other year, because Fuelling wants to keep it “special.” She loved the opportunity to work with her students, and while battling tears, wanted them to know how much they mean to her.
“It’s cool when you can go to your job and not feel like it’s work,,” she said. “Music is a lifelong activity, and something you can do for your whole life, it is an honor to be a part of the student’s lives. I don’t take a signal one for granted, this class is an elective, they don’t have to be here. So, it is so special to have so many kids through this door each day.”
