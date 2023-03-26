Two students in Oelwein High School Business Professionals of America (BPA), Merissa Rogers and Jaxon Weber, qualified for the option to attend nationals when chapter members attended the organization’s State Leadership Conference in Des Moines.
Rogers took second place in “Basic Office System and Procedures.” Weber took third place in both “Computer Network Technology” and in “Device Configuration and Troubleshooting.”
Nationals will be in Anaheim, California, from April 26 — April 30.
Teaching staff Justin Villont and Julie Leisinger took the group to the state conference in Des Moines.
Attending were Brady Burkhart, Lola Ciesielski, Natalie Crandall, Ethan DeTemmerman, Gavin Emery, Selah Hadley, Dylan Hamilton, Carter Jeanes, Dayton Logan, Joslynn Melchert, Maria Rael, Merissa Rogers, Kendra Rechkemmer, Conall Sauser, Jocelyn Schwartz and Jaxon Weber.
No others placed above fifth.
Founded as the Office Education Association (OEA), what today is Business Professionals of America began its work in earnest when groups in Iowa, Wisconsin and Kansas established the Vocational Education Clubs of America (VOECA) in 1966 under the auspices of the new OEA.
In the years since, BPA has grown into a leading national co-curricular student organization focused on developing young leaders by pursuing the goals of “self-improvement, leadership development, professionalism, community service, career development, public relations, student cooperation (and) safety and health,” the organization’s website explains.
With greater than 45,000 members throughout its 1,800 chapters in 25 states and Puerto Rico, BPA, which also reaches China, Haiti and Peru, strives to “be an innovator in career and technical education, providing... members with opportunities for growth through education, competition, community service and personal development.”