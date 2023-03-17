Editor’s note: this is the second in a two-part series on the retirement of Ben Corell from the Iowa National Guard.
Reflecting on his extensive experience in the Iowa National Guard, which included numerous overseas deployments and command responsibilities, Strawberry Point native Major General Ben Corell described one harrowing occasion that was particularly meaningful to him.
“On November 3, 2006—I remember it because it’s my mom’s birthday—I was on a patrol in Al Anbar Province with one of my units. The routes that we ran, we knew them like the back of our hand at that point, and I saw something out of the ordinary out of the corner of my eye,” he recalled. “There was a piece of corrugated steel standing straight up and down on the side of the road and I told my driver to stop… he didn’t because he was new, and we kept going.
“It was an IED (improvised explosive device) buried in the road,” Corell continued, “command detonated, and it exploded on the back of my vehicle. It was three 122 shells, and this is the biggest piece of one of those three that I picked up,” he said, as he lifted the fragment from his desk. “And I keep it as a memory that, if things had gone differently that day, I may not be here.”
More than a decade after that near-miss, in 2019, Corell would be appointed by Governor Reynolds as Adjutant General, beginning his tenure as the Iowa Guard’s highest-ranking officer, a position of leadership that he could not have fathomed holding earlier in his life, he said.
“No, and there are probably some people that would have bet I’d be sitting in a corner cell somewhere along the way,” he said with a broad smile, when asked if he ever imagined one day becoming Adjutant General. ”As a kid growing up, you know, I had goals, dreams, ambitions as a younger man… and doors open. Either you step in, or you wave goodbye to it, because that opportunity won’t come back.
“Somebody else will take it,” he affirmed.
In looking ahead to his retirement, meanwhile, Corell identified his intention to place much of his focus on making up for lost time, trying to recapture a bit of what his decades of devotion and service forced him to put on hold.
“Everybody who goes to work, no matter what your age is, at some point, you think about when you will be able to retire and what does that mean,” he explained. “So, I think it means something different to everybody. To me, it means fishing, hunting, things that I’ve loved to do growing up that I just haven’t had the time to do.”
“There was a time in my life when we didn’t have money,” he added. “So the cost of a hunting license was an investment. The cost of buying shells and things like that was an investment. Money is not a worry at this point, so time has been my biggest challenge. Going out and doing those things that I’ve loved doing growing up in my life that I haven’t had time to do, I look forward to that.”
As his career ends, Corell can look back on a host of military honors that include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Expert Infantryman Badge and the Combat Infantryman Badge. Corell is also an Upper Iowa University graduate, having received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management in Fayette in 1995 before returning to the school last October, when he was presented with the institution’s Service to Country Award as part of Upper Iowa’s 2022 homecoming celebration.
With Corell’s retirement, Brigadier General Stephen Osborn now serves as the Iowa National Guard’s top general, having been appointed to that post by Governor Reynolds on Feb. 3. Osborn is a Davenport native who enlisted in the Army in 1984 and earned his commission through the University of Alabama in 1990 before transferring to the Iowa National Guard two years later.