The Third Annual Ride for Reaves will leave at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 from Clete and Connie’s, 12 First St. SW, in Oelwein and make a loop.
The ride’s purpose is twofold. It commemorates Zach and Ace Reaves, who each died tragically and unexpectedly on separate occasions in 2020. Each loved baseball. It also raises money, which goes toward scholarships for local graduates, donations to high school baseball and softball teams, and for the adult softball team to make upgrades to the fields.
There will be a 50/50 raffle at each stop with a silent auction upon returning to Clete and Connie’s. Stops in order are Quigley’s in Fredericksburg, Schucky’s in Alta Vista, The Place in Protivin and Jimmy D’s in Hawkeye.
Cost is $10 for motorcycles and $15 for cars and trucks.
Last year, the memorial ride proceeds contributed $500 each to the Oelwein High School baseball and softball teams. In the spring, the family awarded their first memorial scholarship.