Editor’s note: this is the first in a two-part series on Rob Busch, the incoming school superintendent at Starmont and West Central. Be sure to pick up Monday’s edition of the Daily Register for the conclusion of the story.
Following a months-long process, the school boards of Starmont and West Central have found their next superintendent.
In a release dated Friday, the districts announced the selection of current Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District Superintendent Rob Busch as their next leader.
Busch will assume his new role on July 1.
“I am honored and excited to serve as the next shared superintendent of Starmont and West Central!” Busch said, in the release. “Through my professional experience, I have become well-acquainted with the educational landscape of eastern Iowa, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve both districts.”
A native of Seymour, Iowa, Busch earned his Bachelor’s in Technology Education from the University of Northern Iowa in 1990, before completing his Master’s in Secondary Administration in 1998, followed by his Specialist degree in Educational Leadership, both at Drake University.
His first teaching position was at Centerville where he taught Industrial Technology in 1990, in addition to various coaching positions, especially in basketball. Between 2001 and 2004, meanwhile, Busch held the position of secondary principal at Moulton-Udell Community Schools before assuming his first superintendent’s role, at the Wayne and Lineville-Clio districts, from 2004 to 2010. Returning to Centerville in 2010, Busch became the school’s Curriculum Director/Business Manager before taking his current role at Edgewood-Colesburg in 2013.
In speaking with The Daily Register, Busch further explained what attracted him to the opportunity of moving to the new position at Starmont/West Central.
“I love the atmosphere of small schools,” he said. “In that environment, you get to know the staff, the students and the community a whole lot better.”
At smaller schools, as well, the institution’s leadership can often be more responsive to situations that require attention, Busch added, including moving forward with the “implementation of improvements” which may seem necessary.
By accepting the role at Starmont/West Central, Busch takes on the position of serving as a shared leader, working intimately with both districts, though the demands that will be required as such will not be new for him. “I have shared superintendent experience,” Busch explained, having held that role prior while serving at Wayne and Lineville-Clio, which are located in southern Iowa near the Missouri border. Like those in Arlington and Maynard, these, too, were small schools, Busch noted, as “one had 600 students and the other had 100.”
In some ways, however, the move to his new role in July will represent an abrupt change in direction for Busch. “I had originally planned on retiring,” he said, moving south to Missouri, though, with the recent birth of a granddaughter who lives in Vinton, Busch reconsidered. “I decided I wanted to stay in northeast Iowa,” he explained. “This is a change, but it is a good change.”
The most daunting challenge he will face in coming to Starmont and West Central, meanwhile, is one that all districts must address in the current climate, Busch noted.