Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Sept. 15, 2021

OELWEIN — Thomas A. Oakes, Jr., 89, of Oelwein, died on Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.

Services Pending at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Tags

Trending Food Videos