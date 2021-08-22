INDEPENDENCE — The track crew did a great job getting the racing surface ready for night number 13 of weekly racing at the Independence Motor Speedway after just over one inch of rain fell late Friday Night. One Hundred and eight cars signed in to tame the 3/8 mile race track and the racing did not disappoint even though there was a full moon out. They were two, three and four wide racing all night.
Brett Thomas and Ryan Maitland made their first tips to victory lane in the Sport Mods and Modifieds. Cole Mather (Stock Cars), Chad Dugan (Indee Cars), Cristian Grady (Sport Compacts), Kaden Reynolds (Hobby Stocks) and Logan Duffy (Late Models) all made a return trip to victory lane. The last checkered flag was displayed at 9:36pm.
Brett Thomas wrestled the early race lead from Tim Fobian in the Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods 15 lap feature event. Thomas flexed his muscles early and pulled away from Fobian, who was under attack from Vern Jackson, Kyle Olson and Brandon Tharp. The first caution came out on lap five when 50H spun in turn two. Thomas got a great restart and held the field off again but the caution came out again on lap seven for Troy Burkhart in turn four. Thomas held off Jackson and Tony Olson on the restart but four more cautions came out on lap eight, ten, restart of lap ten and eleven. Thomas determined to claim his first win on Saturday Night fending off Jackson, Tony Olson and Kyle Olson to take the win. Jackson finished second, Kyle Olson finished third. Brandon Tharp was fourth and Tony Olson came back to finish fifth after slipping up with a few laps to go. Kyle Olson leads cousin Tony Olson by one point going into season championship night.
In the Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars 20 lap feature, “Mrs. Dominator” Leah Wroten grabbed the race lead fending off Kellie Drury. Wroten held off several early race challenges from Drury and Philip Holtz. Drury took the top spot away from Wroten on lap eight and hung on to the race lead until Cole Mather worked his way from seventh starting spot. Mather took the race lead away on lap sixteen and would go on to take his seventh win of the season in Indee. Drury finished second, Holtz was third, Tom Schmitt took fourth and Jacob Ellithorpe was fifth.
Kolton Osborn led the first four laps of the Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars 12 lap feature before Chad Dugan worked his way through the field. Chad Dugan took the top spot away from Osborn on lap five. Chad Dugan pulled away and went on to claim his fourth win of the season in the Indee Cars. Osborn had his best finish
of second. Carson James, Dale Schwamman and Matt Dugan rounded out the top five.
Up next was the Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts 12 lap feature event. Timothy Hanson grabbed the early race lead fending off several challenges from Jay Crabill. The first caution came out on lap three when Joseph Hempstead spun in turn two. Hanson had pressure from Crabill and Cristian Grady on the restart but held them off until lap six when Grady took the race lead away. The caution came out again on lap seven when Zeke Wheeler spun on the back-stretch after contact with Travis Losenicky. Grady held off Crabill and Hanson but the caution came out one more time on lap nine for Noah Beenken spinning in turn three meanwhile Hanson and Ashley Reuman trying to spin each other out was both black flagged for questionable driving. Grady hung on to claim his second win of the season in Indee. Crabill settled up for the runner-up finish. Blake Driscol, Joseph Hempstead and Justin Hempstead was third through fifth.
Rod McDonald led the first lap of the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20 lap feature before a caution came out when Mark Schulte spun in turn one. McDonald hung on to race lead until Ryan Maitland made the right move and took over the top spot on lap four. Maitland pulled away until the caution came out on lap seven for Terry Johnson in turn two. Maitland looked to cruising to victory until Troy Cordes worked his way through the field. Cordes reeled in Maitland and showed his nose a few times until a caution came out forcing a green-white-checkered restart. Maitland held off Cordes and Mike Burbridge to take the feature win. Cordes, Burbridge, Brennen Chipp and Mark Schulte rounded out the top five.
In the Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks 15 lap feature event, Dalton Weepie led the first twelve laps after wrestling the lead from fellow front row starter Russ Olson. Weepie got a little separation but had to know Kaden Reynolds was working his way through the field. Reynolds made the right move and took over the top spot away from Weepie on lap 13, and led the remaining laps to claim his seventh win of the season in Indee. Weepie was second, Olson was third, Shawn Kuennen was fourth and Andrew Burk was fifth.
Final feature of the night was the 25 lap Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models feature. Chase Jermeland took the early race lead holding off Darren Mish and Leah Wroten early. Jermeland then held off Logan Duffy until the caution came out on lap 13. The caution was for Austin Russell spinning in turn three. On the restart, Duffy and Sean Johnson put pressure on Jermeland, Jermeland spun in turn four forcing the yellow to come out before another lap scored in the books. Since Jermeland was the leader and he was the yellow it meant per Indee Rules, It would be straight up restart with Jermeland to the tail. Duffy grabbed the lead on the restart held off Johnson until the last caution came out on lap 23 when Jermeland spun in turn four. Duffy hung on to take his third win of the season giving him a 3 point lead heading into season championships. Johnson finished second, Scott Welsh come homes in third, Jon Passick was fourth and Colton Leal was fifth.
Next Saturday Night will be Season Championship Night at the Independence Motor Speedway. The 2021 Track Championships will all be decided in the Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models, Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds, Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars, Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods, Albert Auto Service IMCA Hobby Stocks, Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars and Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts. Pits Open at 4 p.m. Grandstands Open at 4:30 p.m. Hot Laps at 5:45 p.m. Racing at 6 p.m.
For more information about Independence Motor Speedway check out jjamracing.net or independencemotorspeedway.myracepass.com or like the Facebook page Independence Motor Speedway or contact promoter Mick Trier at (515) 201-5526 or Track manager Justin Temeyer at (563) 920-2867.
Independence Motor Speedway
Weekly Points Night
Saturday August 21st, 2021
IMCA LATE MODELS
presented by Dunlap Motors
Feature (25 laps) : 1. 14 Logan Duffy (Independence); 2. 8R Sean Johnson (Independence); 3. 5W Scott Welsh (Cedar Rapids); 4. 2P Jon Passick (Waterloo); 5. 13JR Colton Leal (Dubuque); 6. 60C Troy Cordes (Dunkerton); 7. 13 Michael Leal (Pacific Junction); 8. 79 Darren Mish (Hazel Green, Wis.); 9. 23 Austin Russell (Dunkerton); 10. 25 Leah Wroten (Independence); 11. 192 Chase Jermeland (Decorah); 12. 22 Chuck Lewis (Oelwein); DNS 53 Darren Ackerman (Elk Run Heights).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Johnson; 2. Wroten; 3. Cordes; 4. Mish; 5. Welsh; 6. Michael Leal; 7. Lewis.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Duffy; 2. Passick; 3. Russell; 4. Colton Leal; 5. Jermeland; DNS Ackerman.
IMCA MODIFIEDS
presented by Performance Bodies
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 4 Ryan Maitland (Waterloo); 2. 71C Troy Cordes (Dunkerton); 3. 11B Mike Burbridge (Delhi); 4. 21 Brennen Chipp (Dunkerton); 5. 27M Mark Schulte (Delhi); 6. 16SS Kip Siems (Cedar Falls); 7. 49 Rod McDonald (Manchester); 8. 10K Ronn Lauritzen (La Porte City); 9. F7 Patrick Flannagan (Cedar Rapids); 10. 5 Jason Morehouse (Evansdale); 11. 57B Dennis Betzer (Central City); 12. 01 Ed Thomas (Waterloo); 13. 12 Bret Ramsey (Waterloo); 14. 339 Kevin Hurst (Janesville); 15. 9 Ben Metcalf (Evansdale); 16. 98 Jacob Snyder (Dunkerton); 17. 66 Terry Johnson (Waterloo); 18. 17 Jason Niedert (Waterloo); 19. 43 Derrick Stewart (Ainsworth); 20. 415 Josh Barta (Cedar Falls); 21. 14 Shane Ebaugh (Evansdale); DNS 43B Tommy Belmer (Evansdale).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Lauritzen; 2.Siems; 3. Chipp; 4. Flannagan; 5. Thomas; 6. Metcalf; 7. Johnson; DNS Belmer.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Stewart; 2. Barta; 3. Schulte; 4. Morehouse; 5. Betzer; 6. Ramsey; 7. Niedert.
Heat 3 (8 laps) : 1. Cordes; 2. Maitland; 3. Burbridge; 4. McDonald; 5. Ebaugh; 6. Hurst; 7. Snyder.
IMCA STOCK CARS
presented by Dominator Chassis
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 74C Cole Mather (Oelwein); 2. 38C Kellie Drury (Eldora); 3. 7H Philip Holtz (Manchester); 4. 18 Tom Schmitt (Independence); 5. 72 Jacob Ellithorpe (Maquoketa); 6. 3 Jarod Weepie (Dunkerton); 7. 14C Leah Wroten (Independence); 8. 19J Jay Schmidt (Tama); 9. JR3 Jason Hocken (Independence); 10. 4R Riley Hanson (Vinton); 11. 115 Hannah Chesmore (Rowley); 12. 22K Kevin Rose (Waterloo); 13. 4JR Russell Damme Jr (Waterloo); 14. 20B Matt Burmeister (Denver); 15. 89J Jerry Schipper (Dike).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Wroten; 2. Schmitt; 3. Drury; 4. Schmidt; 5. Hocken; 6. Rose; 7. Hanson; 8. Damme.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Ellithorpe; 2. Schipper; 3. Mather; 4. Holtz; 5. Weepie; 6. Chesmore; 7. Burmeister.
IMCA SPORT MODS
presented by Burco Sales
Feature (15 laps) : 1. 82T Brett Thomas (Cedar Rapids); 2. 64 Vern Jackson (Waterloo); 3. K3 Kyle Olson (Cedar Rapids); 4. B21 Brandon Tharp (Vinton); 5. T23 Tony Olson (Cedar Rapids); 6. 33 Tim Fobian (Dike); 7. 24 Travis Brown (Ely); 8. 25N Nic Coates (Key West); 9. 15B Troy Burkhart (Urbana); 10. 50H Steve Wimer (Toddville); 11. 717 Dawn Krall (Evansdale); 12. 17 Ethan Krall (Evansdale); 13. 88K Kole Quam (Waterloo); 14. .28R Carl Reninger (Cedar Falls); 15. 13 Robert Patava (Vinton).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Tony Olson; 2. Fobian; 3. Patava; 4. Coates; 5. Brown; 6. Ethan Krall; 7. Wimer; DNS Dawn Krall.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Jackson; 2. Thomas; 3. Tharp; 4. Kyle Olson; 5. Reninger; 6. Burkhart; 7. Quam.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS
presented by Albert Auto
Feature (15 laps) : 1. 1 Kaden Reynolds (Cedar Rapids); 2. 3 Dalton Weepie (Dunkerton); 3. 4 Russ Olson (Cedar Rapids); 4. 35B Shawn Kuennen (Hazleton); 5. 24T Tyler Ollendieck (Tripoli); 6. 77W Andrew Burk (Milan, Ill.); 7. 357 Brett Vanous (Quasqueton); 8. 18S Gary Ollendieck (Sumner); 9. 06S Adam Streeter (Walker); 10. 23 Justin Hanson (Hawkeye); 11. 35 Luke Schluetter (New Hampton); 12. 33 Luke Phillips III (Wapello); 13. 10 Chris Pittman (Dunkerton); DNS 55 Vince Buchholz (Cedar Falls).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Kuennen; 2. Tyler Ollendieck; 3. Reynolds; 4. Weepie; 5. Hanson; 6. Gary Ollendieck; 7. Buchholz.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Olson; 2. Burk; 3. Vanous; 4. Schluetter; 5. Phillips; 6. Streeter; 7. Pittman.
INDEE CARS
presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps) : 1. 1 Chad Dugan (Waukon); 2. 72 Kolton Osborn (Janesville); 3. 33J Carson James (Winthrop); 4. 25 Dale Schwamman (Fort Atkinson); 5. 19 Matt Dugan (Garnavillo); 6. 57T Troy Andersen (Quasqueton); 7. 57A David Andersen (Jesup); 8. 17X Derek Xayasouk (Cedar Rapids); 9. 93 Chase Brunscheen (Dyersville); 10. 0 Reggie Rema (Clermont); DNS 6 Don Erger (Brandon).
Heat 1 (6 laps) : 1. Rema; 2. Matt Dugan; 3. Xayasouk; 4. Brunscheen; 5. Chad Dugan; DNS Erger.
Heat 2 (6 laps) : 1. Osborn; 2. Schwamman; 3. James; 4. David Andersen; 5. Troy Andersen.
SPORT COMPACTS
presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 Laps) : 1. 89 Cristian Grady (Cedar Rapids); 2. 87C Jay Crabill (Cedar Rapids); 3. 31D Blake Driscol (Dysart); 4. 56 Joseph Hempstead (Manchester); 5. 11H Justin Hempstead (Manchester); 6. 35M Tyler Mannion (Jesup); 7. 36J Jaice Tuttle (Vinton); 8. 65C Colton Stewart (Vinton); 9. 13T Noah Beenken (Waterloo); 10. 23 Zach Vislisel (Cear Rapids); 11. 25 Michael Pittman (Steamboat Rock); 12. 29 Timothy Hanson (New Hampton); 13. 4R Ashley Reuman (Hills); 14. 15M Zeke Wheeler (Vinton); 15. 22 Travis Losenicky (Garrison); 16. 24 Korey Lana (Center Point); 17. 4E Trevor Forey (Waverly); DNS 70 Jacob Lamphere (Waterloo).
Heat 1 (6 laps) : 1. Crabill; 2. Grady; 3. Driscol; 4. Beenken; 5. Tuttle; 6. Lamphere.
Heat 2 (6 laps) : 1. Hanson; 2. Reuman; 3. Justin Hempstead; 4. Mannion; 5. Vislisel; 6. Forey.
Heat 3 (6 laps) : 1. Losenicky; 2. Joseph Hempstead; 3. Lana; 4. Wheeler; 5. Stewart; 6. Pittman.