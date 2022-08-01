The Oelwein Public Library Book Club will be discussing “Those Girls” by Chevy Stevens at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
It is story of survival and revenge, according to GoodReads.com.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 5:48 pm
The Oelwein Public Library Book Club will be discussing “Those Girls” by Chevy Stevens at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
It is story of survival and revenge, according to GoodReads.com.
Pick up a book or download a copy from Bridges or Hoopla and join the group discussion.
Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Mostly sunny. High 89F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.