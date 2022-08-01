Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein Public Library Book Club will be discussing “Those Girls” by Chevy Stevens at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

It is story of survival and revenge, according to GoodReads.com.

