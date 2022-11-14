Thoughtful gift for a local veteran

Oelwein Navy veteran Larry Torson received a surprise gift on Veterans Day.
Torson and his wife Pat regularly attend Trinity United Methodist Church in Hazleton. The church has a group of women who are expert seamstresses and quilters. They often get together to make items for fundraisers and local flea markets.
On Veterans Day, the church women presented Torson with a blanket they made especially for him with the U.S. Navy emblem on it.
“I was pretty surprise to get this,” Torson said, looking over the beautiful blanket. “It really is beautiful and what a nice gesture from the church. It’s just very nice.”
He said other veterans that go to the church also received blankets.
“The blankets were very thoughtful gifts. I will enjoy mine, I know,” he said.
Torson served aboard the USS Ranger during the Vietnam War 1966-1970, going into the service right out of Oelwein High School. The Oelwein native returned to his hometown in the mid-1980s and is now retired from Larson Rigging.
He and Pat have one son, grandkids and a few great-grandchildren that keep them busy. Larry also enjoys weekly card games with friends and shooting pool on a Waterloo league.
He says he likes to stay busy. Now he will also stay nice and warm when he is relaxing at home.