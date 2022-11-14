Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Thoughtful gift for a local veteran

Larry Torson of Oelwein displays the Veterans Day gift he received from the Trinity United Methodist Church Women, who made the blanket.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

Oelwein Navy veteran Larry Torson received a surprise gift on Veterans Day.

Torson and his wife Pat regularly attend Trinity United Methodist Church in Hazleton. The church has a group of women who are expert seamstresses and quilters. They often get together to make items for fundraisers and local flea markets.

Trending Food Videos