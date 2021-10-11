At approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 651 and 691 Main St. in Arlington. During a search of the building and apartments, paraphernalia and illegal substances, including methamphetamine and marijuana, were found and seized.
Daniel Ray Guyer, 62, and Kimberly Sue Eckhardt, 53, both of Arlington were arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance 3rd offense marijuana, possession of controlled substance 3rd offense methamphetamine, and gathering where controlled substances are used — methamphetamine, all Class D felonies. Jeffrey Allen Keppler, 52, of Arlington, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance 3rd offense, methamphetamine and gathering where controlled substances are used, both Class D felonies. All three were also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, West Union Police Department and K-9 Unit.
Friday, Oct. 8
At 3:38 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault that had occurred on Kornhill Road west of Wadena. Joshua Florian Franzen, 32, from Fayette, had physically assaulted another male causing injury. Franzen was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was charged with assault causing serious injury. The victim was transported to Palmer Hospital by private vehicle to be evaluated for injuries.
At approximately 12:03 p.m. a valid Fayette County warrant was served on Larry Bruce Nefzger, 75, of West Union, for operating while intoxicated 3rd offense (Class D felony). This charge stems from an accident on Aug. 22. Nefzger was also cited for failure to maintain control. Nefzger was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he is being held on a $5,000 cash or surety bond. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Union Police Department.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Jeffrey Eugene Euans, 61, of Oelwein, was arrested on a Fayette County arrest warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm, Class D felony. Euans was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail where he is being held on $10,000 cash/surety bond.