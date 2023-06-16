MAYNARD — Three West Central teens are candidates for Miss Maynard 2023 as the town prepares for its 150th celebration to be held June 23-25.
Miss Maynard will be crowned following Friday night’s softball games, at 7 p.m. in Maynard Park. The three candidates are Jojo Hope Clarke, Alexis Davis and Abigail Sieck.
Jojo Clarke, 16, is the daughter of Katlin Clarke and will graduate from West Central in 2026. She has two brothers and one sister in her family. Jojo plays softball for West Central and plays tuba in the high school band. She was also involved in the school play this year. Jojo is very caring to others and hopes to pursue a career in nursing as a way to help others get better. She would like to attend Brown or Yale University after high school.
Alexis Davis, 15, is the daughter of Travis and Angel Davis and has two siblings. She will graduate from West Central in 2026. She is in track, band, choir and drama at school, enjoys video games and gardening and has an interest in art. That interest helped her win the t-shirt design for the Maynard Sesquicentennial. An honor roll student, Alexis hopes to attend the University of Iowa for a career as a 2D or 3D animator/illustrator. She would like to make fantasy concepts into visuals for everyone and make movies.
Abigail Sieck, 15, is the daughter of Joel and Jennifer Sieck and will graduate from West Central in 2025. Her family includes two brothers. She is involved in cross country, basketball, track, band, choir and Math Counts in school. Her interests also include braiding hair, baking, reading, hiking and kayaking. An honor roll student, Abigail hopes to attend Iowa State to become a physical therapist because she likes being active and helping people, and every day will be different.
Miss Maynard 2022 Abagail Squires will perform coronation duties for the event at 7 p.m. Friday, June 23.