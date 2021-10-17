JESUP — Three girls were injured Saturday in a UTV rollover southeast of Jesup.
According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, it received the accident report at 12:15 p.m. A 13-year-old girl was driving a Polaris UTV southbound in the 1300 block of 275th Street when she lost control of the UTV, which rolled into the north ditch coming to rest on its wheels.
The driver and her two passengers, ages 12 and 9, were not wearing safety belts and were thrown from the vehicle. The driver sustained minor injuries but did not require emergency transport. The passengers were transported to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
This accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Jesup Fire Department, Jesup Ambulance Service and AMR Ambulance Service.