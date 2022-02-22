Three people were injured Tuesday morning in a two-car crash northwest of Maynard.
Theresa Fay Bachman, 51 of Maynard, Tiffany Louise Watts, 35 of Oelwein, and a juvenile passenger were transported to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center in after the crash at the intersection of 110th Street and P Avenue, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
Bachman, who had to be extracted from her car by the Maynard Fire Department, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transferred from Mercy One to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
The Sheriff's Office received a report about the crash at 7:47 a.m., Tuesday. Deputies determined that a 2015 Buick driven by Bachman had failed to yield to a 2014 Dodge Avenger driven by Watts.
Watts and her juvenile passenger were transported by Mercy Ambulance to MercyOne in Oelwein where they were treated for their injuries.
Fayette Ambulance Service transported Bachman to the Oelwein hospital.
This crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigation Unit.
Both vehicles are considered a total loss.
Fog, mist and freezing conditions were reported in the Oelwein area at the time of the crash, according to the National Weather Service.