Awards totaling over $6.8 million were recently announced for 19 communities across the state.
The city of Fort Atkinson, the city of Volga, and the community of Festina as a subrecipient of Winneshiek County, were among those awarded funds.
Fort Atkinson and Volga plan to make improvements to their drinking water infrastructure and Festina has plans to update its wastewater treatment facility. Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission (UERPC) will be administrating the grants for these communities. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) awarded the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to support local water and sewer infrastructure projects.
CDBG funds enable communities to make necessary progress on water and sewer system upgrades, improve housing conditions for low-income homeowners, provide facilities for disabled and at-risk individuals and make transformative downtown improvements. IEDA received 28 applications totaling over $10 million in funding requests. Grants are awarded based upon the benefit to low- and moderate-income persons, financial need, project impact, project readiness and commitment of local resources to the project.
Individuals and communities wishing to learn more about the CDBG Water and Sewer fund and other CDBG programs, can check the website: https://www.iowaeda.com/cdbg/.
UERPC is available to assist communities with CDBG grant opportunities, from application assistance to grant administration
expertise. Any community interested in pursuing CDBG funding may contact Diana Johnson at djohnson@uerpc.org or 563-419-6104.