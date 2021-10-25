Three candidates are running for two available seats on the Starmont School Board at the Nov. 2 Election. Candidates LaTosha Raber, Jacob Moellers and Victoria K. Althoff each detailed their priorities and experience and are listed in order of survey submission. Directors are elected at-large to a four-year term.
RABER — PRIORITIES
LaTosha Raber of the Strawberry Point area listed priorities for the school district: continued growth and open communication, and community involvement.
She explained each:
“I hope that our school district continues to grow within our education, extracurricular activities, foundations, etc. We have a great base to start with, but there is always room for growth. I would like to help the district find new innovative ways to continue their growth within their education, extracurricular activities, foundations, etc.
“Keeping open communication with the School District/Community.
“Uniting as one
community. The more we can get our community and parents involved in our district, the more we can strengthen our goals.”
RABER — RELATED EXPERIENCE
Raber is a current member on numerous boards.
“I currently hold the following roles: President of Strawberry Point Ball Fields Inc., Vice President of Starmont Parent-Teacher Organization, active board member of DC Star Softball Board, and in the spring will be working towards getting my Emergency Medical Technician certification to join the Strawberry Point Ambulance Crew.”
WHY YOU?
“I am a very passionate person. I have a big heart and a lot of desire to help our community and school have a successful future,” Raber said. “I am not afraid to volunteer nor put extra effort where it is needed. The youth are our future and that is why I am running for the School Board. I have three young children. They are my why.”
MOELLERS — PRIORITIES
Jacob Moellers of Aurora listed the following priorities for the district:
“Find ways for the students to make up ground they lost during COVID, especially our younger grades.
“Keep politics out of the classroom and keep parents in touch with what is being taught.
“Attract and retain talented teachers.”
RELATED EXPERIENCE
Moellers currently holds roles as Knights of Columbus Treasurer and St. Mary’s Parish Council Secretary.
“Professionally I work for John Deere as Software Delivery Supervisor where I regularly apply decision analysis tools that can apply well to decisions that school boards are faced with,” he said.
WHY YOU?
“I will make common sense decisions that align with Iowa values,” Moellers said. “I will always be open to feedback and debate about our options and keep our local concerns first and foremost.”
ALTHOFF — PRIORITIES
Victoria Althoff of Strawberry Point listed priorities of communication and transparency, ensuring resources for all, and attracting the best teachers.
She explained:
“Communication and transparency — Whether it be staff to student, teacher to teacher, teacher to parent. I think in order for any organization to be strong and healthy you need to encourage and build on a strong team factor. Being open and honest with both good and bad decisions. Building camaraderie at every level is essential in order to achieve a common goal.
“Ensuring resources are available for all children — Children are the future leaders that will someday take our place, through proper nurturing and guidance at all levels, we all can help that child be ready to live and thrive in the real world.
“Encouraging and attracting the best teacher candidates to become a part of the Starmont school system — Helping to make our programs and support system strong to attract both new and seasoned educators.”
RELATED EXPERIENCE
“I have been involved in the Starmont School system as a volunteer in the classroom, through the pandemic, I helped with activities for the elementary school,” Althoff said. “I have participated in helping with Grandparents Day. I have been supportive of the PTO. I have had experience with being a retail manager for 43 years. Both of my children graduated from Starmont and my daughter is currently a teacher at Starmont Elementary.”
WHY YOU?
“I consider myself a leader, not afraid to take on tough challenges that may have to be faced. I have been in a leadership role my whole adult life at times being responsible for supervising and leading up to 500 plus people at a time.
“I believe in team building and that everyone has something to add to the team, by working together for the common good we can achieve great things.
“I would appreciate your vote on November 2nd for the Starmont School Board,” Althoff concluded.