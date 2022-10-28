Three candidates are seeking two seats on the Fayette County Board of Supervisors in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election, including Republicans Jeffrey Bunn of Fayette and Bruce T. Lehman of Clermont, and Jesse Maire of West Union as a no-party candidate. Early voting is underway.
“For Board of Supervisors, (Vote for no more than two),” says the sample ballot, published in the Oct. 19 Daily Register. Voters may undervote, but may not over vote, per ballot instructions.
Q: What are your top two priorities if elected?
Bunn: I will make sure we have a balanced budget and control spending. I will work on improving housing options and try to keep/bring new citizens to the county.
Lehmann: My priorities will be budget responsibility to tax dollars, roads and maintenance.
Maire: Current county projects include tax increment financing for Viafield, so understanding what TIF we have right now for the county. I emailed the county recently to try to understand what the current values are and what we have on the books.
Also ensuring that, in addition to the rural residents, that the towns that make up the county feel as though they have a voice, that they’re getting representation, that there is engagement from all of the different towns because the cities also interact with county services. I would engage with them and listen for areas in which they would want more representation.
Q: What steps would you take to ensure transparency if elected?
Bunn: I will maintain a social media site, put info in the papers, and use any means available to get information to the residents of Fayette County. I will seek input and listen to the concerns of all citizens throughout the county. My email and phone number will available for everyone.
Lehmann: I will attend meetings and committees.
Maire: Engaging in as much public discourse as possible during the Monday public meetings as well as trying to assure that the local paper receives advance notice when there’s high-interest topics. I would encourage use of voter referendums for large decision-making, such as for TIFs, bonding or anything of that nature.
Q: If elected, would you feel a need to take a stance on the proposed CO2 pipeline? Why or why not?
Bunn: I will make an educated stance on the pipeline if elected. I really don’t believe the supervisors have the power to affect the outcome.
Lehmann: Carbon capture is something that is changing the world around us. We need to be able to do that responsibly and a pipeline is the safest way to transport product. Agriculture is vital to our county and economy with the use of ethanol. I do not want the use of eminent domain, but as a county we do not have control of that. This pipeline for now is a matter between the state utilities board, pipeline companies and the land owners.
Maire: I’ve been closely watching the feedback submitted to the Iowa Utilities Board. I would urge individuals to submit their feedback to the IUB as well. I would be willing to write something from the county for both people in support of and those opposed to the pipeline project. My opinion should not matter any more than those of the rest of the residents.
Q: Name some experience in your background that is relevant for serving on the board of supervisors. Why is it relevant?
Bunn: I served my country in the US Army and often took leadership roles. I will bring the same leadership/teamwork philosophy to the county. I have owned businesses and worked at different jobs that have enabled me to work with a diverse group of people. I will bring those skills with me to the supervisor position.
Lehmann: I have been involved in agriculture, construction, aggregate production, Clermont City Council, and community service. I think all of these things have helped me to understand our community and county and would like to help serve as a board of supervisors member.
Maire: Some of the project management positions or interactions I’ve had in my career and various leadership positions I’ve had is relevant because there’s crucial conversations you have to have, a lot of stakeholders you have to consider and engage, and often there’s scheduling decisions. I have worked with large budgets and have had to be held accountable. I have put together bids and worked on pursuits in excess of $100 million and worked on projects that were in the $3-5 million dollar range.
ABOUT THE CANDIDATES
Bunn, a Maynard native, earned a bachelor’s degree in management at Upper Iowa University. A building inspector, the 55-year-old has served various leadership roles in his career, community, church and school. He and his wife, Jennifer, live in rural Fayette. The couple have two adult children.
Lehmann, as a member of the Clermont City Council, has provided leadership with the city budget and streets, and sewer and water committee. In addition to serving on the AcenTek Board of Directors and as the Clermont Fire Department chaplain, the 53-year-old has also volunteered with the Clermont Activity Club and St. Peters Catholic Church. An Elgin native, Lehmann is a self-employed construction and land management worker. He and his wife, Sarah, have two adult children.
Maire, a native of the Cedar Rapids area, was employed with Rockwell Collins for 15 years. He is currently contracted as a senior software engineer with GE Aviation. In addition to previously owning and operating a closed-circuit television business, his leadership roles have included serving as a project engineer, a manager/supervisor at a telecommunications company providing relay communication for the hearing-impaired, a church deacon, a high school youth group leader and assistant soccer coach.
Maire has volunteered and/or served with Meals on Wheels, Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission, Iowa Grotto (cave conservation), Minnesota Caving Club (conservation), vacation Bible school and various mentorship programs.
Maire earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Iowa and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Mount Mercy University. He and his wife, Kaci, have two children, who are juniors at North Fayette Valley High School.
VOTING
Early in-person voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Fayette County Auditor’s Office at the courthouse in West Union.
Fayette County polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Oelwein Wards 2 and 4 have a change in polling place, and will now vote at the Oelwein Police Department, 501 Rock Island Road, Oelwein.
On Election Day, preregistered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not preregistered, such as voters registering to vote on Election Day and voters changing precincts, must also provide proof of residence.
All polling places for the election are handicap-accessible. However, any voter who is physically unable to enter the polling place or whom the CDC deems at high-risk for COVID-19 has the right to vote from a vehicle. For details, contact the auditor’s office at 563-422-3497 or email lmoellers@co.fayette.ia.us.
The Fayette County Newspapers’ Mike Van Sickle contributed to this report.