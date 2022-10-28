Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Three candidates are seeking two seats on the Fayette County Board of Supervisors in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election, including Republicans Jeffrey Bunn of Fayette and Bruce T. Lehman of Clermont, and Jesse Maire of West Union as a no-party candidate. Early voting is underway.

“For Board of Supervisors, (Vote for no more than two),” says the sample ballot, published in the Oct. 19 Daily Register. Voters may undervote, but may not over vote, per ballot instructions.

