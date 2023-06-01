Three local teens have entered the annual Miss Oelwein contest.
Jenna Bahe, Ali Cook and Natalie Crandall will conduct interviews with judges early next week, and one will be selected to represent the community as Miss Oelwein 2023. A coronation ceremony will be held during the Party in the Park on Thursday, June 8, along the 10 block of West Charles Street.
Each Miss Oelwein contestant completed an application form that highlighted achievements, volunteerism, hobbies, interests and future dreams.
Jenna Bahe, 15, will be a sophomore at Oelwein High School in the fall. She is the daughter of Joe and Lisa Bahe and lives in rural Stanley.
Jenna is active in cross country, track, and FFA, and serves in speech, DECA, 4-H and 4-H County Council, student council, show choir, and Stanley youth group. She can be found serving ice cream at the annual Stanley Fire Department ice cream social, baking for the youth group bake sale, picking up litter with a highway cleanup group and with Stanley City Cleanup, and placing flags at Union Cemetery for holidays.
Jenna has earned an OHS Whatever It Takes award, placed first in a DECA state contest, and received a Star Greenhand award and silver rating for FFA Creed Speaking.
When not involved in school or community service activities, Jenna enjoys hiking, running, gardening, helping her dad on the farm and showing and working with her 4-H steers. Her post-high school plans are to earn a degree in an agriculture-related field and live in northeast Iowa, close enough to still help on her parents’ farm.
In discussing the pros and cons of living in a small community, Jenna wrote, “A small community has a very homey feel to it. You can’t get through Fareway without at least one conversation. However, with a very small town, we have limited resources, meaning we have to go on long trips out of town often.”
Ali Cook, 16, is the daughter of Cassie and Kevin Cook, and will be a junior at Oelwein High School in the fall.
Her school life is filled with archery and FFA, as well as the mixed, Belle Voce and show choirs; she is also active in student council, HEART’s Club, prom committee, softball, individual speech and large group speech. Ali can be found volunteering at the NEIA food bank, Oelwein Celebration, Haze Days, Children’s Christmas in Hazleton and Fontana’s egg hunt, while she also conducted a clothing drive. She has been recognized for academic excellence in 2021-22, earned Star Greenhand in 2021, Star Chapter, gold at subdistrict, district, and state FFA in 2022, and gold at subdistricts in 2023. Post-high school plans include attending Iowa State to major in agriculture education or ag communications, with minors to be decided.
When not involved in school and community activities, Ali enjoys reading, advocating for animals and mental health, and learning more about agriculture, communication and public speaking. She writes, “An advantage to living in a small community is the opportunities you are presented. A disadvantage can be the mass negativity people have in the community.”
Natalie Crandall, 17, is the daughter of Cathy Folsom and will start her senior year at Oelwein High School in the fall.
In school, she is active in volleyball, track, golf, softball, FFA, show and concert choirs, Silver Cord, BPA and the yearbook. Her commitment in the community includes volunteering as a religious education teacher, helping at the monthly food truck and serving on the prom committee. She is a choir officer, earned honors for AP class, reading and math, a Whatever It Takes award, Star Greenhand degree and Chapter degree in FFA. Natalie enjoys reading, running, and hanging out with friends and family in her spare time.
She is looking toward a career in the field of Early Education and possibly playing college volleyball or running track. Natalie writes, “The advantages of being a close-knit community is feeling like a family, makes it easy to ask for help and so much more. Disadvantages are not a lot of teenage entertainment and not a lot of food variety.”
Miss Oelwein 2022 Lily King will perform coronation duties when the new Miss Oelwein 2023 is named Thursday. The Party in the Park event is held from 5-8 p.m. Depot Park (formerly known as Plaza Park) is still undergoing reconstruction; therefore the party will be held in the street of the 10 block of West Charles Street. The Parties in the Park are family-friendly events.