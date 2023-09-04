Editor’s note: This is the conclusion in a two-part series on Oelwein Rotary’s Sweet Corn Feed fundraiser, held last Thursday in Depot Park.
While past iterations of the Oelwein Rotary’s annual Sweet Corn Feed/Pork Chop Karate Chop celebration have also been deemed successful, Thursday’s latest rendition marks a new zenith, Rotary Club member Dylan Mulfinger indicated, in speaking with the Daily Register during the event.
“It’s been great this year. It’s probably our largest crowd,” he said, scanning the throngs as the band played in the background. “With the new park, it’s been really good. We are really excited to be here.
“It’s been good to have a nice night” he added, with a nod to the improved weather, “and people are having a really nice time.”
Those in attendance wishing to partake of the event’s excellent food needed make a donation of $5 to support the club’s projects, which entitled them to one of the limited-in-number pork chops; once the chop was spoken for, the patron was then able to eat as much of that butter-drizzled Kerns corn as they could handle.
The record crowd, meanwhile, was much welcomed by the Rotarians, given the significance of the event in helping pay for the group’s projects, Mulfinger observed.
“It’s our main fundraiser for the year,” he described, affirming the occasion’s importance in that regard. “We use this to fund a lot of our scholarships and a lot of those leadership initiatives for kids.”
Though it marks a vital moment for the club, it is also a popular and much-anticipated late-summer activity for attendees, as well, Mulfinger pointed out.
“People really like coming down,” he explained, noting his sense of the community’s view. “It’s a great deal: $5 gets you a pork chop. We really appreciate the support of the community, and they always have a good time.”
On a personal note, Mulfinger indicated that, as a club member who is intimately involved in various aspects of the gathering, there was one part of bringing it to the patrons that he enjoyed most, despite some potentially harrowing conditions.
“I love the adventure of trying to cook all these pork chops in time and not get yelled at by the people waiting,” he said, in another bit of jest. “We did pretty good, actually. We were a little hot at the beginning, but we leveled off.”
As much effort as Rotary Club members exert in pulling off Pork Chop Karate Chop, it would not be possible without a range of generous and community-focused sponsors, Mulfinger suggested, in closing.
“We have good sponsors,” he concluded, expressing much gratitude for the support his group has received. “Fareway is a major sponsor of this event, and we really appreciate it. (So are) Community Bank, Fidelity Bank, Edward Jones and Kerns Company.”