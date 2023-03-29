A two-vehicle accident southwest of Oelwein last Thursday resulted in minor injuries to those involved, though both vehicles were deemed total losses afterward.
Court documents indicate the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. on March 23.
According to a press release, 31-year-old Nicole M. Reaves of Fairbank was traveling east on 10th Street when her 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 struck the rear end of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Aubrey Heinze, 28, of Oelwein. The collision occurred when Heinze attempted to turn her vehicle north on Q Avenue. As a result of the crash, both vehicles suffered significant damage and “are considered total losses,” the release stated.
Following the accident, Reaves was ticketed for failure to stop in assured clear distance. Only minor injuries were reported as a result of the incident.