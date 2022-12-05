An assisted care facility in Guttenberg, which housed five people and was owned and operated by Imagine the Possibilities, was burned in a Thursday night fire.
All five residents, along with an Imagine the Possibilities employee who was assisting them, were taken to the Guttenberg Hospital for evaluation and treatment, though their specific conditions were not disclosed, KWWL reported. Efforts to provide shelter to the newly displaced individuals was also underway.
The results of a preliminary investigation revealed that the fire, which started around 8 p.m., had begun near the south end of the building, though the cause of the blaze had not been determined.
According to KWWL, officials had cleared the scene by 1:30 a.m., with fire crews returning at 2 a.m. to douse any flare ups.
No signs of foul play were reported.
In responding to the fire, the Garnavillo and Garber Fire Departments, Guttenberg Ambulance, Garnavillo EMS, Clayton County Sheriff’s Department, Guttenberg Police Department, and the Iowa State Fire Marshal all assisted the Guttenberg Fire Department.