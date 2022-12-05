Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

An assisted care facility in Guttenberg, which housed five people and was owned and operated by Imagine the Possibilities, was burned in a Thursday night fire.

All five residents, along with an Imagine the Possibilities employee who was assisting them, were taken to the Guttenberg Hospital for evaluation and treatment, though their specific conditions were not disclosed, KWWL reported. Efforts to provide shelter to the newly displaced individuals was also underway.

