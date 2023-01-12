A late-morning fire in Oelwein on Thursday damaged the side of a residence that is home to six people.
Just before noon, Oelwein’s Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding a fire at 30 Fifth Ave. Southeast.
“The Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire,” Oelwein Chief of Police Jeremy Logan affirmed. ”We are trying to determine at this point what the cause is.”
“Hazleton Fire was called in to assist in case it turned into something bigger,” Logan added.
At the scene, Assistant Fire Chief Jay Melchert indicated the damage was limited to the building’s exterior, and that no injuries occurred as a result.
There were reportedly two people in the home at the time the fire began.
While its cause remains unknown, the fire is believed to have started on the outside of the building. “There was no damage to the inside of the house,” said Travis Johnson, whose family lives at the residence. “It started on the outside.”
Judy Wally, who lives just across the street from Johnson, explained what she witnessed, while crediting her dog with bringing the emergency to her attention.
“My beagle is the one that alerted me,” Wally said. “I just adopted her, too. I said, what is going on? Is there someone at the door? I got up and looked and it was a fire.”
“I just got up, and I was drinking my coffee, and she gets up and her nose goes in the air, and I said, is there someone out there?,” Wally explained. “And so, I look outside, and the fire at the time was only up to the door. So I called 911 real quick and by the time I’m done with them, it was all the way up.”
Wally indicated she did not see anyone outside at the time the fire began.
At the scene, Johnson, who lives at the residence with his wife, daughter, and three sons, said he was told the damage to his home would not result in his family’s displacement. “We can occupy the house,” he said. “We just have to wait for the homeowner to come and okay the electricity can be turned back on,” something Johnson said he expected would happen Thursday.
In the meantime, he indicated his family would spend the afternoon with a close relative who lived locally. “My mom lives here in town,” Johnson said.
