As the celebration of their accomplishments this season continues, a community-wide gathering will be held to send the Oelwein High School boys’ cross-country team off as they depart for Fort Dodge and their state competition this Friday.
The sendoff will take place at 8:50 a.m. on Thursday at the high school bus barn.
Last Thursday at Hickory Grove Golf Course, the Oelwein runners won their first state qualifying meet in school history, a feat which included putting four members in the top 10 finishers while defeating Denver by a scant three points.
The importance of this accomplishment to the Oelwein community should not be underestimated, Pastor Josh Schunk of Oelwein’s Zion Lutheran Church said. “Their success is a big boost. They are putting Oelwein on the map in a positive way.”
Schunk, whose son is a member of the team, described Caleb’s mood this week as happy and anticipatory. “He is nervously excited,” Schunk said, looking ahead to Friday. “He’s a sophomore and he’s going to state—he is pretty pumped,” Schunk added.
The excitement also stems from the impact their performance has on their hometown. “They realize its bigger than themselves,” Schunk said. “These seven guys are representing 6,000 people.”
A big turnout Thursday morning would only strengthen the squad, Schunk said. An overwhelming show of support by their community would help “give a psychological boost to the team,” he explained.
Schunk, who is among those that plan to make the trip to Fort Dodge, said a bit of a delay on his return home would be welcomed.
“We’ll be coming back Friday,” he concluded, “hopefully after the awards ceremony.”
The state meet will take place at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge, which has hosted the event since 1993.