As the celebration of their accomplishments this season continues, a community-wide gathering will be held to send the Oelwein High School boys’ cross-country team off as they depart for Fort Dodge and their state competition this Friday.

The sendoff will take place at 8:50 a.m. on Thursday at the high school bus barn.

