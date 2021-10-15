OSSIAN — North Fayette Valley ran away with the Upper Iowa Conference team championship on Thursday as six of the top 10 finishers at the meet were TigerHawks.
Senior Caleb Zurbriggen led the way with his fifth-place finish with a time of 18:32.9 on the 5,000-meter course at Silver Springs Golf Course in Ossian. He was followed in order by teammates sophomore Lucas McGowen (sixth, 18:55.2) and seniors Nathan Crooker (seventh, 19:05.5), Davan Crooker (eighth, 19:05.9), and Ben Miller (ninth, 19:06.4), junior Dillon Sparrgrove (10th, 19:06.6) and senior Raul Solis (16th, 19:42.4).
South Winneshiek senior Isaiah Kruckman placed first with a time of 17:42.3.
The TigerHawks took first as a team with 35 points, followed by Clayton Ridge (66), South Winneshiek (87), MFL MarMac (88), Postville (112) and Central Elkader (130).
The conference title is a warm-up for next week’s state qualifying meet. The TigerHawks will travel to Anamosa on Thursday with eyes on making their third consecutive trip to the Class 2A championships as a team.
North Fayette Valley will be racing against Anamosa, Beckman Catholic, Camanche, Danville/New London, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Monticello, Northeast, Goose Lake, Starmont, Tipton, Union, West Liberty and Wilton.
Junior Varsity
North Fayette Valley’s junior varsity boys captured the first six individual places in their race. Senior Nathan Jensen took first overall with a time of 19:46.8, followed by teammates junior Mica Zurbriggen (2nd, 19:57.1), senior Korbin Yauk (3rd, 19:58.3), junior Leo Phan (4th, 20:17.8), junior John Starrett (5th, 21:44.2), and sophomore Keagan McCrane (6th, 21:47.4).
NFV junior Tommy Clark finished ninth overall at 23:11.1, followed by teammates freshman Zach McLellan (10th, 23:26.6) and sophomores Clay Schaefer (11th, 23:28.3), Nick Hohenbrink (13th, 24:59.4), and Ezekial Stansbery (14th, 25:35.6).
Middle School
NFV’s middle school boys took first as a team in their 2,500-meter race. Peyton Elliot was fourth overall with a time of 13:26.9, followed by teammates Clinton Frank (fifth, 13:30.7), Hudson Bushman (sixth, 13:38.1), Broden Frieden (seventh, 13:46.7), Robert Huck (13th, 14:21.4), Ryan Putney (17th, 15:08.3) and Alan Thyer (26th, 16:47.5).