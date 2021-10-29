After Monticello built an early 14-point lead, the visiting North Fayette Valley TigerHawks took over and scored the next 27.
NFV (9-1) won the Class 2A second round game over Monticello (7-2), 27-14.
With a ticket to the State Tournament on the line next week, the TigerHawks will play Waukon (9-1), which beat Camanche 47-0 at home on Friday.
In Monticello, the Panthers had no answer for the TigerHawk running game that piled up 332 yards. Fullback Blake Reichter led the way with 29 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 23 yards,
Monticello scored on its first two drives of the game on touchdown passes from Preston Pries to Caleb Sauser. The Panthers held a 14-13 lead at the half.
NFV’s first touchdown came when quarterback Kaleb White connected with Tayler Luzum on a 26-yard touchdown reception. It was Luzum’s lone catch of the night.
The TigerHawks forced Monticello to punt on the next possession, and then executed a pass-heavy 80-plus-yard drive with less than four minutes left in the half. White hit wide receiver Will Miller for a 12-yard touchdown reception. Sauser blocked the point after kick,
NFV received the second half kickoff and marched 65 yards to take the lead 19-14. Reichter accounted for around 50 yards on the drive and scored on a three-yard touchdown rush. The 2-point conversion failed.
On Monticello’s ensuing possession, the Panthers turned the ball over on downs at their own 44. The TigerHawks just kept feeding Reichter the ball, until he scored hissecond touchdown of the night on a one-yard dive. Luzum scored the two-point conversion for a 27-14 lead at the start of the fourth.
Luzum intercepted Pries to kill off a drive deep into TigerHawk territory in the fourth quarter.
White threw for 84 yards on six completions. He rushed for 105 yards on 16 carries.
Luzum ran for 62 yards on 12 carries.
Jacob German had 36 yards on five carries.
Miller had 28 yards on two receptions.