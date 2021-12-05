He’s not really a grinch and he certainly doesn’t hate Christmas, but Oelwein High School Principal Tim Hadley earned the title of 2021 Grinch after an exciting fundraising contest with four other candidates. His official “coronation” was held in the bandshell at Plaza Park on Friday evening during the Olde Tyme Christmas celebration in downtown Oelwein.
Each year for the past 18 years, the Grinch contest has served as a fundraiser for the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard, which helps families in need of food assistance in the Oelwein and West Central school districts. Candidates from among familiar faces in the community are selected to “run” for the title. They are challenged with collecting the most votes at $1 per vote, with the top fundraiser winning the Grinch title.
Carol Hamilton, member of the Council of Churches Board and volunteer at the Kitchen Cupboard, presented last year’s Grinch for 2020 Marybeth Steggall, Middle School principal. Steggall’s fundraiser was more challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she and fellow candidates managed to raise $7,204 for the local food bank. Hamilton said she deserved to be recognized on the bigger scale than was allowed last year because of pandemic restrictions.
While Steggall wasn’t able to reach her goal of $10,000 last year, she was present to witness it being topped this year.
Hamilton said the 2021 Grinch contest was fun and very unpredictable. While keeping a running total of the $1 votes being cast for each candidate, the committee thought they knew on Tuesday who the winner was going to be. To their amazement, by Thursday, the votes proved them wrong by more than doubling the number in two days.
Hamilton revealed to the crowd gathered in Plaza Park that this year’s contest raised $10,467.
“Always dream big, it doesn’t cost any more than dreaming small,” she said. “This is the second largest total in the 19-year history of the fundraiser.”
She passed the envelope containing the winner’s name to Steggall for the honors, who then announced Tim Hadley as 2021 Grinch.
A big thank you was given to all the 2021 Grinch candidates, Lisa Bahe, David Byrd, Tim Hadley, Kay Langel and Marti Rosenstiel.