READLYN — The Community Club recently approved an offer from the current and past Readlyn Grumps. They, the Grumps, will conduct the search for candidates and the election of the 2022 Readlyn Grump.
The Grumps met and it was approved that the process would be done this way. As of Feb. 23, all paid members of the Community Club will be able to go to the Readlyn Community Library, 309 Main St., pay their 2022 dues of $15 per person, receive a ballot and ballot envelope and vote for the 2022 Readlyn Grump.
The sealed ballot envelopes will be kept at the library and combined with votes from the annual meeting on Saturday, March 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Center Inn, 207 Main St., Readlyn. Community members may join the club and vote at the meeting. Voting will conclude then.
The new 2022 Readlyn Grump will be crowned at Readlyn Days the third weekend in June.
Following are the 2022 Grump candidates:
Don Heineman
I was raised on a farm east of Readlyn. I’m a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where I have held several council positions.
I graduated from Oran/Fairbank with the class of 1959. I played on the Readlyn baseball team, and played many years of fast pitch and slow pitch softball.
On Sept. 23, 1962, I married Joyce Hartman. We have three children, Janell Levendusky, Oklahoma City, OK; Jeff, Cedar Rapids, and Deann Ambrosy, Waterloo. We also have seven grandchildren (one deceased) and six great-grandchildren.
I was an auto technician in Waterloo/Cedar Falls, and farmed near Readlyn until 2020. I have been a Hawkeye and Chicago Cubs fan all my life. We enjoy fishing and taking road trips.
I would be happy to serve Readlyn as the 2022 Grump.
Janet Ladage
I am honored to call Readlyn my home and to be considered a candidate for Readlyn Grump 2022.
I was born and raised just north of Readlyn. I attended school and graduated from Tripoli Schools. My first marriage brought me living in the Wapsie Valley School District on an acreage not far from my childhood home. When Larry and I got married in 1978, we continued to live there. My daughter Tina and our son Aaron graduated from Wapsie Valley. Larry has four kids, Kip, Kurt, Kelly and Karol. We have 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Eight years ago, we moved from our acreage to Readlyn and love being here.
I have been employed by Tripoli Schools for 16 ½ years as an associate and secretary. So, I have come full circle from going to school there, to working there. I was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew’s, Readlyn, and am still a member there. I have served as church president, council secretary and was employed as church secretary. I am also a member of St. Matthew Martha Circle and presently serve as president.
Larry and I are members of the Readlyn Community Club, where I have served as a director in the past.
I was a part-time librarian for a while and have also served on the Library Board. I have been a member of the Readlyn Town & Country Homemakers for many years.
My hobbies are working with my flowers, some gardening, helping to keep the lawn looking nice and sewing and doing puzzles when I can’t be outside. We have a trailer in a campground north of Cresco and we spend a lot of our summer there.
I would be honored to serve as Readlyn’s 2022 Grump. Then there would be two grumps in the house, as Larry was the 2018 Grump.
Larry Pavelec
I have lived almost my entire life in Bremer County. I was born August 1955, the son of Reinhold and Verdeen. I attended school at Readlyn Elementary, graduating with Wapsie Valley High School class of 1973. I met my wife (Vicki) at Wartburg college and united in marriage on July 2, 1977, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, Monticello, Iowa. We raised three boys in Readlyn: Derek, Brett and Craig. I worked in construction. I have filled my life with memberships on Bremer County Conservation Board, board member of Readlyn Betterment group, Bremer County contractor’s board as the Readlyn representative, lifetime member of the Bremer County nature alliance, hunter safety instructor 28 years, scoutmaster of troop 101 Readlyn 18 years, founding member of Readlyn EMS first responders (7 yrs.), Readlyn City Council, Zion Lutheran Church Council, Readlyn Area Parish Council multiple positions, amounting to 39 years volunteering. My hobbies are hunting, fishing, gardening, artifacts, rock hunting, and gold panning
My Big Old Grump started the year after my Mom was the Readlyn Grump. Early in the spring of 2011, my wife Vicki spent a week babysitting at my eldest son’s home. With some time on my hands, I had an inspirational moment to make a mascot custom for Readlyn. If I got it done, I would walk in the parade. Well, I have been in the parade many years and have had my picture taken with hundreds of kids and adults. It has been a great joy to be the Big Old Grump.
My wife Vicki retired from teaching at the end of the 2017 school year, so I retired from my superintendent position at Cardinal Construction at the beginning of March 2018. That opened time for us to do some traveling. When we aren’t traveling, we spend time with our 8 grandchildren ages 10 to 1.
When possible, I am at our cabin on the Wapsipinicon River. I truly believe Readlyn is one of the great treasures in Bremer County.
Jim Collins
In 1999, Beverly and I moved from Waverly to the Readlyn area. We moved our catering business from the back room of Oberheu’s Restaurant because bookings were really picking up. When first arriving and renting the building that Keith Fettkether owns now — Don Jacque owned it then — we operated there until 2002 and then purchased the current building from Randy Wheeler. Since that time, we have come to know many good friends in the Readlyn area.
In 2008, we purchased The Center Inn and, with the help of the Readlyn Betterment Group years later, they purchased the two buildings and we now lease The Center Inn from them. Many fantastic improvements have been completed with more on the way!
The Community Club, along with the whole community, has been a major contributor to the success of the business. Bev and I have a combined family of nine children who are now adults with their own families. We have twenty-two grandkids and two great-grandkids! What a super bunch!
