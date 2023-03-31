February 1985, Jeremy Klendworth born.
November-December 1999, as a 14-year-old freshman, Jeremy Klendworth diagnosed with type 1 juvenile diabetes after holiday Mt. Dew “binge” with wrestling teammates at Jesup.
Early summer 2000, moves to DeWitt with family for his dad, Brent Klendworth’s new job.
2000-2001, Brent’s brother, Jeremy’s uncle Todd, diagnosed with type 1 juvenile diabetes.
Spring 2003, Jeremy graduates from Central DeWitt.
2006, Jeremy and Amanda start dating.
2008, Jeremy and Amanda marry.
June 2011, Jeremy’s uncle Todd dies of complications of type 1 diabetes, in a hospital in Peoria, with family by his side.
2018, at an Arkansas zoo, a woman asks Jeremy if he is diabetic and tells him about her school-age child’s pancreas transplant at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison, Wis.
February 2020, Jeremy has first interview with UWHC and is accepted into the pancreas transplant program. It required meetings with doctors, a surgeon and a psychiatrist, and several tests such as an independent stress test, a physical, an electrocardiogram (EKG), electroencephalogram (EEG) and dental exam.
March 2020, Jeremy placed on a national transplant waiting list.
Mid-March until May 2020, “elective” or non-emergency surgeries temporarily suspended because of limited ability to test donors for the novel coronavirus at the time.
Early June 2020, UWHC calls for possible pancreas availability. Jeremy had bags packed, but in a second call, learns organ went to someone else.
Late June 2020, UWHC calls for possible pancreas availability. Jeremy and Amanda drive to Madison. Someone who had been on the wait much longer than Jeremy had, and who needed a kidney and a pancreas, got it.
July 13, 2020, UWHC calls Jeremy in for a possible pancreas a third time. Jeremy gets a new pancreas.