Local musician Beau Timmerman, playing a variety of rock and country, will perform at the final event of OCAD's summer series, Party in the Park, from 5 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at Oelwein's renamed Depot Park on West Charles. Iowa State Extension of Fayette County Youth Coordinator Michele Kelly will offer bicycle-powered spin art and can answer questions about 4-H signup. Area food vendors on site. Host Oelwein Chamber and Area Development holds drawings each hour.
Timmerman to play Sept. 14 at Party in Park
