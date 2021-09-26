Lifelong Oelwein residents Royce and Frankie King were treated to a very special day on Friday in celebration of their 77th wedding anniversary. The Kings are under the care of St. Croix Hospice who made the special day possible.
When Royce and Frankie were married on Saturday, Sept. 16, 1944, it was a balmy 78° in Oelwein. Grace United Methodist Church was the setting for their wedding. Frankie was dressed in a tailored suit and Royce was in his U.S. Army-Air Force uniform, having recently completed service as a pilot of the C-47 cargo plane in WWII. Their 20-month engagement with promise to love and cherish each other was finally realized and they became husband and wife.
Royce had attended Iowa State University and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Shortly before their marriage, he earned his wings as a pilot from Fort Sumner, New Mexico and was stationed in Lawrenceville, Illinois. Frankie had been attending Cornell College in Mount Vernon and the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
It has been a beautiful and loving 77 years for the Kings. Royce retired from the U.S. Air Force as Lieutenant Colonel in 1972 and was co-owner of The Oelwein Implement Company until retiring in 1980. He then worked for the Oelwein Schools for a number of years. Frankie enjoyed her role as homemaker and worked as a dental assistant, as well as a florist at MaryLou’s Flowers and The Flower Chalet.
The Kings raised a son and a daughter, Jim (Brenda) King of Davenport, and Susan (Jim) Bilodeau of Chico, California. Their family now includes four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
The St. Croix Hospice employees hosted a wedding renewal in the backyard of the King home Friday morning. The hospice personnel enjoy finding special moments to celebrate with their residents and this anniversary was indeed one of those times for celebration. In addition, Frankie’s birthday, which was over the weekend, was celebrated. Together, the hospice team planned a photo session, complete with a wedding gown for Frankie and Royce in his Air Force uniform. St. Croix Hospice team member and music therapist Brandon brought his saxophone and guitar and provided familiar music from the 1940’s era for the occasion.
Both Frankie and Royce enjoyed the special celebration and remarked that patience and understanding are the keys to a long and happy marriage.
Following the photography session, wedding cake and refreshments were served.
St. Croix Hospice, based out of Minneapolis, has locations throughout eight states in the Midwest, with approximately 2,500 residents currently under their care. Members of their hospice team can be found at private residences, assisted living and nursing home facilities, going wherever they are needed.