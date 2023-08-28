Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series on the Hawkeye Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association’s recent omelet breakfast fundraiser.
Hawkeye was the site Sunday for one of the largest such gatherings in Fayette County when the city’s Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association held its semi-annual omelet breakfast fundraiser at the local community hall, which has hosted the event for nearly two decades, explained current Fire Chief Darren Schultz.
Schultz, a Hawkeye native and 10-year member of the department who ascended to his current leadership role last January, noted the omelet breakfast has been held in that same central venue for about 18 years while describing how the increasingly-popular occasion had its start.
“Usually, we have our business meetings, and we run different ideas across,” Schultz told the Daily Register during the event, as he actively assisted in directing diners to open omelet stations, “and it was just an idea that someone had, and (we) decided to go with it. We just keep on making adjustments here and there until we get the flow of things going really well.”
Given the event’s popularity, that flow would appear more like a torrent, which, in the case of Sunday’s gathering, meant few modifications were needed relative to recent iterations.
“Just little changes in how we set up the flow of things,” Schultz observed, regarding adjustments he felt were needed
this time around. “Little things, to make everything flow smoother.
“We’ve probably upped on how much stuff we’ve ordered because it keeps getting bigger,” he continued, “but we’ve always done the eggs, and we do the hashbrowns and then desserts.”
While offering patrons the freshly cooked hashbrowns as well as a drink and their choice of cinnamon rolls, muffins, cakes, bars and other treats, the hallmark menu item is undoubtedly the event’s namesake omelets, which were hand-made to order by fire department staff and volunteers and filled with items such as black olives, shredded cheese, peppers, and sausage, based on the diner’s preferences. Once each person’s one-of-kind egg dish was finished cooking, it was placed on the plate of the individual, who then moved forward in the line to collect their potatoes, desserts and drink in a process that provided a level of quality cuisine and hard-to-match service that brought the extended community out in droves.
“I would not be surprised if we serve over 800,” Schultz acknowledged, in estimating the number of people he anticipated passing through the hall’s doors for all the Sunday goodness. “I think last spring we did just over 1000. Usually, the fall one is a little bit slower just because it’s nice out; the spring one is always bigger.”
Though Sunday’s numbers may have been down from spring, both totals mark a startling increase over the ten years that Schultz has been involved in the event, he indicated.
“I think the first one I went to, we served around 650,” he affirmed, reflective of the event’s immense growth.
That burgeoning support has been much welcomed, as well, given the important tools the money raised by the breakfast, which visitors enjoyed for $10 a plate, is earmarked to fund.
“It goes towards buying new equipment,” Schultz explained, regarding how his department planned to spend the donations. “For example, in the past, we’ve raised about half the money that we needed to buy a new fire truck. We’ve (also) used it for our matching (portion) of a FEMA grant that we had one year to get new gear, things like that, that we need for equipment.”
In that important regard, Sunday’s event, along with its spring counterpart, stand as crucial outings for the department, Schultz said.
“This is probably our biggest moneymaker,” he acknowledged. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it in the end.”
In completing that accompanying labor, all the department’s members, as well as outside volunteers and family members, have assumed integral roles in allowing the event to become as large and successful as it is, Schultz described.
“Everyone has their own things they do,” he observed, in reference to those serving in his department. “We have one person that gets all the breads and cakes ordered and another one gets the sausages and the peppers and things like that, and we have someone else that works at a locker so we can order some other things. Some people take care of the advertising for us, others do the Facebook events. Some people print off the flyers to hang up on bulletin boards.
“There are 25 members on the fire department, and every one of them has their own little job that they do,” he added. “And then, on the day of, the wives help out a lot, too.”
In identifying his own favorite parts of hosting the breakfast, Schultz began in a bit of jest before offering another nod to the work his members complete in order to make the event possible for so many to enjoy.