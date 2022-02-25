Week 7 was the first big week of floor debate in the Iowa House. We had four days of debate on 70 bills. Debate on two high profile bills started and ended the week.
HF 2416 was debated on the House floor Monday evening. The bill allows only biological females to participate in any team, sport or athletic event designated as being for females in events sanctioned by the school district, athletic organization, Regent universities, community colleges and private colleges.
A monumental tax cut was passed Thursday night after HF 2317 was amended by the Senate during the afternoon and then passed by the House. The tax cut bill provides for a flat 3.9% tax rate on all taxable income. That will put Iowa at the fourth lowest income tax rate in the country. The current tax brackets and rates will stair step down over the next few years and the 3.9% rate will be effective in tax year 2026.
The bill also eliminates income tax on all retirement income. The bill also provides for a tax exemption on a retired farmer’s rental income or a single lifetime exclusion of capital gain on the sale of a retired farmer’s land or livestock.
Under the tax plan, the corporate tax credit will also be reduced if the state hits a revenue trigger. In a year when corporate tax revenue exceeds $700 million, the corporate rate will be reduced the following year. This rate will continue to reduce each year revenue is over $700 million until it reaches 5.5%. Additionally, Iowa’s Refundable Corporate Tax Credits and Research Activities Tax Credits will be reduced over five years.
Both the individual and corporate tax cuts will benefit Iowans and attract business to our state.
Nearly all of the other 68 bills passed unanimously or with strong bipartisan support. I have highlighted just a few that were passed each day. You can find the whole list at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/ and select House Floor Votes by Bill.
Monday — Nine bills:
HF 2152 would have the three-member Revenue Estimating Conference estimate the amount of sports wagering tax receipts the state collects for each year. Currently, sports wagering tax receipts do not have an identified use. This official estimation of revenue would be a first step to identifying an ongoing use.
HF 2080 changes the operational weighting for superintendents from eight to nine so schools are able to reach the 21-student cap on operational sharing. Last session, special education director was added to the list of eligible operational sharing positions and the weightings for most positions were lowered. Some schools were not able to reach the cap following the change. A clarification of the sharing of special education director is also included in the bill.
HF 2123 allows a driver’s license or nondriver’s ID picture to be used in missing persons cases. Under current law, the DOT cannot release a driver’s license or nondriver’s ID photo, except to law enforcement in limited situations. This bill allows law enforcement to share the picture when a person is missing or when a person is suspected of taking a minor.
Tuesday — 16 bills:
HF 2169 allows registered nurses to provide vaccines with in a pharmacy without being registered with the Board of Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician. The bill fixes an issue that popped up when pharmacies were giving a lot of COVID vaccine shots last year.
HF 2239 extends the protections of a victim of sexual assault from being questioned about past sexual experiences while testifying to depositions and post-conviction relief. It will prevent a defendant from asking intrusive questions that would not be permitted in court testimony.
HF 2259 adds physical therapists and occupational therapists to the list of health care providers that can sign off on the need for an individual to receive a special registration plate for a person with a disability and for a disability parking permit.
HF 2153 would allow cemeteries to designate a portion of the cemetery a pioneer section if at least 50% of the burials in that section occurred at least 100 years prior. This would allow these identified sections of cemeteries to qualify for maintenance and repair funds through Iowa Code section 331.325 when the whole cemetery would not qualify.
Wednesday — 33 bills:
HF 2160 deals with fourth-degree sexual abuse in the context of the health care setting. When a health care professional uses their own genetic material during assisted reproduction, without the patient’s prior knowledge or written consent, this bill would classify the act of sexual abuse in the fourth degree. Because of this classification, the offender is subject to licensure suspension or revocation and would be placed on the sex offender registry.
HF 2401 puts some guidelines in place regarding online marketplaces. The framework set forth in the bill requires high volume sellers, who are sellers with more than $20,000 in annual gross revenue from the online platform, to disclose certain information to the online marketplace including their full name, physical address, contact information, and use of third parties to sell their product. The online marketplace must suspend future sales activity from the high-volume seller if they do not provide the required information.
HF 2083 changes eligibility requirements for the Teach Iowa Scholar grant program. It changes the requirements to include the top 50% of students exiting a teacher prep program, rather than only the top 25%. Currently, the teacher is required to go into certain fields of teaching to be eligible, but this bill expands the requirements to all areas of teaching.
HJR 2005 proposes an amendment to the Iowa Constitution that creates a line for succession for the Office of the Governor should the governor suffer a disability, die, resign, or be removed from office. If adopted by the House and Senate during this general assembly, it will then need to be adopted in the 90th General Assembly before submitted to the voters for ratification.
HF 2346 requires a person who is subject to a no contact order to provide their vehicle description and information to the courts, who then provide that information to the person protected by the order. The defendant must provide the proper vehicle information for any motor vehicle they own or operate, including work vehicles.
Thursday — 12 bills:
HF 2380 proposes to increase the cap on the number of acres of hemp that a farmer can grow each year from 40 acres to 320 acres, both cumulatively and at one location. As markets for hemp increase, it will take more acres to supply processors. This change allows for the market to expand.
HF 2247 is a simple bill that allows native wine manufactures with on-premise wine and beer consumption sales to expand their options by being able to offer native distilled spirits. This will provide those businesses with more marketing opportunities and consumers with more choice.
We will have more days of debate next week as we work through the long list of bills that have passed out of House committees this session. You can see the list of bills set to be debated by going to the Legislative website and selecting Tentative House Debate Calendar.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.