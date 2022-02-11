Education funding was the big topic of week 5 at the Iowa Legislature. On Thursday, the Iowa House passed a bill to set the percent growth for Supplemental State Aid (SSA) for K-12 schools at 2.5%. The growth in SSA will be an increase from $7,234 to $7,413, a $179 increase per student.
This is the first step for K-12 public schools as they start the budgeting process for next fiscal year. In addition to increasing SSA, HF 2316 does three other things for school funding:
• The bill also extends the Property Tax Relief Payment an additional year, which has the state pick up any property tax growth in the Additional Levy portion of the school funding formula.
• The House plan also includes an additional $5 increase in the State Cost Per Pupil, which slowly narrows an inequity between districts that dates back to the 1970s when the school funding formula was created.
• Finally, the bill includes a transportation equity piece to help rural schools with their transportation costs. This piece provides $2 million to get rural schools up to the state-wide average.
With all four funding components, the total new money for K-12 public schools equals $159 million. This continues a commitment of annual funding increases for public education that has led to an increase of almost a billion new dollars over the last 10 years. Since FY 2012, the State Cost Per Pupil has increased from $5,883 to the proposed $7,413, or $1,530 per student.
On top of the funding provided in HF 2316, the Iowa House also passed HF 2315 appropriating an additional $19.2 million for schools to help pay for para-educators, substitute teachers, bus drivers and support staff and any other expenses that have increased due to high-inflation. Public education funding continues to be a high priority in Iowa with over 43% of the total state budget going to fund K-12 education.
SPORTS WAGERING REVENUE
The State Government Committee passed a bill this week to address the question of what should Iowa do with the revenue from sports wagering and internet fantasy contests.
In 2019, the General Assembly passed the Sports Wagering and Fantasy Sports Act, which authorized the legal betting on authorized sporting events and fantasy sports contests. When the act was passed the General Assembly did not set guidelines for how the revenue would be spent. The intention was to get an understanding of how much revenue would come in from sports wagering prior to obligating it.
Also unexpected when passed was the effect the COVID-19 pandemic would have on the revenue. In the first full fiscal year of legal sports wagering $1.788 million dollars were generated, of which $300,000 was appropriated to the Gambling Treatment Program.
Fiscal Year 2020 was not truly reflective of the revenue Iowa can expect to generate from sports wagering as many sporting events, both professional and collegiate, were cancelled due to COVID. In FY2021, the revenue generated from sports wagering reached just over $6 million in revenue. Since July 1, 2021, it is estimated that another $5 million in revenue has been generated from sports wagering.
As the revenue has started accumulating in the Sports Wagering Receipts Fund, discussions about how and where to spend the money have begun. House File 2286 aims to address that question. The bill would appropriate current and future sports wagering funds to the County Endowment Fund, which is a collection of 84 counties that do not have a licensed casino in the county. The goal of the bill is to help more evenly spread the revenue from gambling and sports wagering across all counties in Iowa. Iowans from all 99 counties gamble in casinos and on sports wagering. However, currently the County Endowment Fund Program receives 0.8% of the commercial gaming tax revenue. In 2021, the County Endowment Fund Program distributed $12.5 million across the 84 counties. If enacted, this bill would boost the amount of money injected back into these communities.
The County Endowment Fund Program has distributed grants in several focus areas including public/societal benefit, human services, education, arts and culture, health, and environment improvements and protections. As the bill moves through the legislative process there will be continued conversations about how these sports wagering funds are spent. After several years of legal sports wagering we are now getting a clearer picture of how much revenue the legislature can expect to have to appropriate and this bill is a step in putting the revenue to use in communities across Iowa.
UPCOMING TOWN HALL
The next town hall hosted by local county Farm Bureaus will be held Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Arlington Community Center. The last town hall had about 40 in attendance. It would be great to see you there.
VISITS THIS WEEK
On Thursday, I had the opportunity to visit with a group of farmers involved in the Young Cattlemen Leadership Program about the current legislation.
During Career and Technical Education Day at the Capitol, I had a chance to visit with agriculture students from New Hampton who are raising and processing grapes and marketing the jelly.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.